Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Technology for 2024

NEW YORK, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Technology for 2024. Technology has been transforming the way people live and work for decades, and with the recent advancements in AI tools and machine learning models, skilled technology leaders are more important than ever before.

Though women represent nearly half the workforce, they make up only 28% of computing and mathematical positions and only 7% of IT jobs. Plus men are more likely to be promoted to leadership roles in tech fields. This year, we honor the up-and-coming women in technology who are breaking barriers and hopefully closing the promotion gap in tech as they continue to rise to leadership roles.

First, we honor the accomplishments of Marja Koopmans, the Director of Alexa Enterprise at Amazon. With over 20 years of leading tech companies and academic institutions, Koopmans and her team are advancing the capabilities of the voice-activated AI assistant Alexa.

We also congratulate Danielle Teska, the Senior Director of UX Research and Design at Chewy. In this role, Teska leads UX design and research organizations, overseeing leaders responsible for crafting easy and enjoyable shopping experiences for customers globally.

Lastly, we recognize honoree Patty Wilmot, the Senior Director of IT Telecom at Comcast. In her over 25 years of working in the telecommunications industry, Wilmot has a distinguished track record of successfully planning and executing effective technology solutions.

Marja Koopmans (Amazon), Claire Mason (The Home Depot), Elizabeth Benker (Alteryx), Nidhi Sen (Target), Carol Glennon (McDonald's), Chrisie Wendin (PwC), Elycia Arendt (NMDP), Rene Page (Lowe's Companies), Liza Lyons (Google), Giselle Santos (Exiger), Jyotsana Bhoj (KPMG), Shanthi Rajagopalan (Microsoft), Laura Poore (Landus), Jeannie Homesley (Kaiser Permanente), Sara Sigley (Oracle), Rinku Shah (Essilor Luxottica), Patty Wilmot (Comcast), Shaelyn Geiger (Ford Motor Company), Shail Tulugu (Abbott), Kanu Priya (Intel), Madhuri Jha (Honeywell), Carmen Bermudez (Verizon), Marina Lieban (Meta), Danielle Teska (Chewy), and Beth Campbell (Spectrum).

