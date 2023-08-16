Women We Admire Announces The Top 50 Women CEOs for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women CEOs for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women CEOs for 2023. The importance of women in executive roles cannot be overstated. Women bring diverse perspectives, unique leadership styles, and valuable insights to the corporate world. Female CEOs serve as powerful role models for aspiring women leaders, inspiring the next generation to pursue their ambitions and shatter glass ceilings. Research has shown that companies with greater gender diversity in top management tend to perform better, foster innovation, and enhance decision-making processes. Embracing women in CEO roles is not just about achieving gender equality, it brings economic and social benefits, leading to a more inclusive and progressive society.

Among this year's awardees is Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, who is leading efforts to transform the company, aiming to double significant customer relationship events to 50 million and achieve $50 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2025. Awardee Alexandra Plato, the CEO of Publicis Health, is a rare hybrid executive and agency pioneer who has deftly navigated new technologies and media to help clients achieve success since the early days of the digital revolution. Also awarded is trailblazing tech entrepreneur, Radha Basu, who serves as the CEO of iMerit Technology and is the visionary co-founder behind its sister foundation, Anudip Foundation. Together with her teams, they provide high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women CEOs for 2023.

Corie Barry (Best Buy), Gail Boudreaux (Elevance Health), Julie Schertell (Mativ), Kate C. Harris (Stanley Consultants, Inc.), Natalie Wolfsen (AssetMark), Marta Tellado (Consumer Reports), Michelle K. Murray (Nexus Family Healing), Megan Smith (Symbia Logistics), Jill Frey (Cummins Facility Services), Meredith Wilson (Emergent Risk International, LLC), Pinar Ormeci (Timus Networks), Elizabeth McClanahan (Virginia Tech Foundation), Maureen Shea (Right Management - Florida/Caribbean), Olivia Straine (Straine Dental Management), Kayle Wagner (As You Are), Tona Trondsen (Workplace Safety Screenings), Cindy J Lin (Hey Good Social), Dr. Shirley Davis (SDS Global Enterprises), Tracy LaFlamme Ortega (Bell Group), Annie Lee (Avyanna Technologies), Kimberly Ellison-Taylor (KET Solutions), Kiwoba Allaire (GIRL STEM STARS), Courtney Overton (Speech of Cake), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/08/14/the-top-50-women-ceos-for-2023/

