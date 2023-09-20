Women We Admire Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services of 2023. The representation of women in the consulting and advisory field has experienced a consistent upward trend over recent years. According to data provided by Inner Circle Consulting, the number of female consultants has risen by 191% during the past two decades. By shattering traditional gender barriers, these exceptional women occupy various roles where they utilize their profound industry expertise and problem-solving abilities to assist clients in navigating intricate challenges and making well-informed decisions.

Their influence can be found across diverse sectors, including technology, healthcare, financial services, among many others. Notably, these women leaders not only champion diversity within the consulting industry but also serve as inspirational figures, motivating and empowering other women to pursue leadership positions in the corporate world, thus fostering more inclusive and equitable work environments.

Some of the distinguished honorees on this year's list include Wendy Freeman Carr, a Managing Director with Deloitte US Consulting. Carr has over 30 years of experience leading business and technology transformations for clients like the U.S. Department of State and Foreign Ministries in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Egypt. Next we have Rachel Paul, who leads the Midwest team for KPMG's Global Mobility Services practice.

Among other roles, Paul currently serves as a member of KPMG's Women's Advisory Board and a mentor for members of the African Ancestry Business Resource Group. Lastly, this year we honorJacqui Winters, who is a Principal in Deloitte Consulting's Government & Public Services Human Capital Practice, and also serves as the National Leader for DEI for People with Disabilities and their allies at Deloitte.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services of 2023.

Jackie Norell (Deloitte Consulting), Lydia Sy (ManpowerGroup), Wendy Carr (Deloitte Consulting), Rachel Paul (KPMG US), Jacqui Winters (Deloitte Consulting), Christine Medina (Deloitte Consulting), Maria Demeke (Deloitte, Government & Public Service Practice), Nicole Gibson (Guidehouse), Anne Kwan (Deloitte Consulting), Julie Meehan (Deloitte Consulting), Natalia Montilla (Slalom), Kate Graeff (Deloitte Consulting), Hua Fang (Black & Veatch), Nancy Zielke (Alvarez & Marsal), Victoria Reese (Heidrick & Struggles), Stephanie Mansfield (Heidrick & Struggles), Rebecca Evans (Roland Berger), Elizabeth Zessman (Heidrick & Struggles), Nicole Deveau (Grant Thornton LLP, Canada), Emilie Johnson (Heidrick & Struggles), Natasha Sunderji (Accenture), Nina Lynch (Accenture), Farrah Andersen (The Cadmus Group), Claudia Thompson (Accenture), Dr. De'Andrea Matthews (Detroit Zoological Society), Lindsay Massengill (Accenture), Umran Beba (August Leadership), Pam Lopez (Customer Focused Strategies), Rebecca Chalson (Create Your Potential), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/09/18/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-business-consulting-services-of-2023/

