Women We Admire Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023. In recent times, there has been a remarkable upswing in the inclusion of women in the traditionally male-dominated realm of finance. Increasingly, companies are recognizing that gender diversity can foster innovation, enhance productivity, and bolster profitability. As a result of these fundamental changes in the world of finance, women are now shattering barriers and assuming pivotal roles in areas such as investment banking, top CFO positions, budget leaders, and financial analysis, among many others.

Recognized as a standard of excellence within the industry, this award honors and pays tribute to the remarkable women who are making a significant impact on the financial community. These female leaders serve as prime examples of the essential attributes required for success in their field. Their unwavering determination, astute decision-making, persistence, and resolute dedication not only empowers them but also paves the way for a sector poised to reap long-term benefits.

Among this year's awardees is Katie Henry, the VP of Corporate Finance, Accounting & Treasury for MITRE, where she leads the company's $2.2B enterprise-wide financial operations. Henry, who has completed the KPMG Executive Leadership Institute for Women program, has extensive experience, including nearly 20 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she oversaw an $8B budget. An industry veteran with 34 years of experience in the financial industry, Cerita Battles is the Managing Director and Head of Community & Affordable Lending at JPMorgan Chase. Battles, who was identified by the Florida Diversity Council as one of the Most Influential Women in the State of Florida, has also been affiliated with multiple corporate boards in the industry during her lengthy career. Additionally, we have Solita Marcelli, the Chief Investment Officer of Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management, which boasts over $1.3T in total invested assets. Away from UBS, Marcelli serves on several committees of the UJA Federation of New York, including the Wall Street Strategic Council and Finance Committee.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Finance of 2023.

Daniah Robertson (Sodexo), Victoire Sabine OuIdraogo (Citi), Tricia Schumann (MedTherapy Biotechnology), Susan Jenull (U.S. Bank), Katie Henry (MITRE), Cerita Battles (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Lillie E. Louis-Fils (Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Darina Janovova (CBRE), Joanna G. Burish (Custer Financial Services), Rachael Crump (Insight), Jasmine Ahmed (The Coca-Cola Company), Stefanie Gorres (Morgan Stanley), Jennifer Sullo (Earth Finance), Yvonne Garcia (State Street), Sharla Godbehere (Equifax), Liz Hocker (Nasdaq), Stephanie Murphy (Central Bank), Debbie Merritt (Starrex International), Quinby Dobbins (Carnival Corporation), Leah Lombard (DWS Group), Shannon Nash (Wing), Ava Villegas (First United Bank), Erin S. Gore (University of California San Francisco), Melissa Wright (American Pacific Mortgage), Tammy Mogilski (Wealth Enhancement Group), Mia Lao (Wings Financial Credit Union), Elisha GonzAlez (FAIRWINDS Credit Union; FAIRWINDS Foundation), Jonna Turner (Fidelity Bank), Lisa VanArsdale (SageView), Jenna Nicholas (One Planet Group), Yvonna Stevens (International Youth Foundation), Raquel Favela (National Development Council), Kristin Ferge (Capri Communities), Deanna Schiavone (ScionHealth – Specialty Hospital Division), Sophia Corona (tZERO Group), Kimberlee Davis (The Bahnsen Group), Kim Bright (Campaign Legal Center), Sweta Shah (Northeast Private Client Group), Jamie Tipps (CFGI), Cathleen Nilson (Kami Vision), Shay Kleinschmidt (FranFund), Kimberly Stemley, CPA (YWCA Metro St. Louis), Marisa Calderon (National Community Reinvestment Coalition), Joclyn Balanda (PNC Private Bank), Jacqueline Reeves (Bryn Mawr Capital Management), and many others.

To view the full list visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/09/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-finance-of-2023/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire