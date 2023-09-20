Women We Admire Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Law of 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Law of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Law of 2023. Over the course of the last several decades, women have made remarkable advancements towards achieving equality across various domains within the legal profession. To put this transformation into perspective, consider that in 1970, there were merely 8,000 women practicing law in the U.S. Fast forward to 2022, and this figure has skyrocketed to over 490,000 women attorneys nationwide. Meanwhile, women now constitute a majority among law school students across the country.

The accomplished women on this year's list have been instrumental in leading their organizations by offering unparalleled legal guidance, championing the rights of their clients, and steadfastly upholding the tenets of justice. Their indispensable roles go beyond their exceptional legal acumen; they are trailblazers who shatter gender barriers, thereby paving the path for gender parity within the legal sphere and serving as inspirational figures for future generations of female lawyers. Their expertise and unwavering commitment enrich the diversity of perspectives in the decision-making processes of the legal system, thereby fostering a more equitable and well-rounded legal landscape.

Among the notable honorees featured on this year's prestigious list, we find individuals such as Katie Jakola, a Litigation Partner and Trial Lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis. Possessing over two decades of extensive experience in intricate commercial litigation, Jakola's illustrious career highlights encompass serving as trial counsel in the Deepwater Horizon litigation for BP, along with her role as BP's national coordinating counsel for numerous personal injury cases.

Also deserving of recognition is one of IQVIA's Senior Counsel, Janean Dunn, who has previously been honored by the National Black Lawyer's as one of the Top 40 under 40 African American attorneys in business labor and employment law. Another exemplary awardee is Maggie Ebert, a Litigation Partner stationed in the Omaha office of Kutak Rock. Beyond her litigation practice, Ebert's commendable pro bono work extends to assisting low-income families with the Green Card application process.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Law of 2023.

Daniela Fonseca Puggina (Baker & McKenzie), Jennifer Chheda (Jones Day), Cindy Jen (Fragomen Del Rey Bernsen & Loewy), Janean Dunn (IQVIA), Britt Miller (Mayer Brown), Janee Weaver (Lyft), Marian Lee (McKesson Corporation), Mary Kaiser (Morrison & Foerster), Tamra Tyree Moore (Prudential Financial), Jamaica Szeliga (Seyfarth Shaw), Maggie Ebert (Kutak Rock), Elinor Sutton (Quinn Emanuel), Christina Russo (Akerman), Diane Cafferata (Quinn Emanuel), Dawn Yamane Hewett (Quinn Emanuel), Mary Powell (Trucker Huss), Carolyn Martino (Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney), Marjorie Mesidor (Wigdor), Britt Whitesell Biles (Womble Bond Dickinson), Danielle Kays (Seyfarth Shaw LLP), Yvette Puckett Cravins (Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman), Monica Williams Monroe (Tucker Ellis), Nicole Kalajian (RimTn Law), Paula Wyatt (Wyatt Law Firm), June P. Bashant (Tietjen & McGuinn), Diea Schum (Donahue Fitzgerald), Charina P. Garcia (WR Immigration), Erin Lothson (Dandy), Ada Okafor (American Board of Surgery), Angka Hinshaw (Amundsen Davis LLC), Stephanie Hamm (Thompson & Horton), Karen Gottlieb (Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, PC), Lauren Woodland (Novian & Novian), Tatyana Ruderman (InfoLawGroup, LLP), Ashley Jackson (Halo 7 Rum), and many others.

