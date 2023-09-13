Women We Admire Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness and Fitness for 2023. Due to the growing importance placed on individual health and well-being, the fitness and wellness business is flourishing. Today's consumers are increasingly willing to invest in products and services that enhance their health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep quality, and mindfulness. Notably, fitness centers, studios, clubs, and gyms also constitute a substantial portion of this trillion-dollar industry, which is poised for significant expansion. Looking ahead, the global health and wellness market is projected to reach $12.9 trillion by 2031, marking a substantial increase from its 2021 value of $4.7 trillion.

Moreover, women have increasingly ascended to leadership roles within the wellness and fitness realm. Whether they hold V-level or C-level positions, these pioneering female leaders are instrumental in transforming the industry by introducing novel viewpoints, championing inclusivity, embracing innovation, and advocating for a more all-encompassing and holistic approach to health and well-being. Their efforts are not only fostering diversity and dynamism within the sector but also enhancing its capacity to adapt to the evolving requirements of its clientele.

Among the notable individuals featured on this year's roster, Kristen Wheeler stands out as the Vice President of Operations at Gold's Gym, a global powerhouse with an impressive presence spanning more than 700 locations, catering to the daily fitness needs of three million individuals across six continents. Another remarkable inclusion is Ami Desai, the CFO at Take Command Health, a pioneering healthcare technology platform that is revolutionizing health benefits for both employers and employees. Under Desai's visionary leadership, TCH has experienced remarkable growth, nearly doubling its revenue each year and expanding its reach to encompass all 50 states. Lastly, we proudly introduce Vina Leite, who serves as the Chief People Officer at GoodRx, a medical app that has garnered unprecedented popularity over the past decade and has facilitated savings exceeding $60 billion for consumers.

Nancy Brown (American Heart Association | American Stroke Association), Tonya Adams (Cambia Health Solutions), Kathy Vrabeck (Beachbody), Regan Stokes (Pure Barre), Dawn Whaley (Sharecare), Niki Leondakis (CorePower Yoga), Maia Surmava (Vitality), Lisa Hillman (CycleBar), Leslie Witt (Headspace), Jacqueline Kniska (Cerebral), Jessica Aptman (Zocdoc), Nicole Cable (CareMax), Christine Muldoon (WebMD Health Services), Ami Desai (Take Command), Brittany (Shaw) Izrailov (Care/of), Nadia Kumentas (InteraXon), Davida Herzl (Aclima), Nicole Hess (Atlas Health), Carolyn Walsh (BioIntellisense), Nita Nehru (Kinsa), Hannah Johnson (Discover Strength), Wendy Harman (Tasso), Becca Valle (Aescape), Samantha Cordero (Wellth), Cynthia Church (Xealth), and many others.

