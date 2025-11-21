Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Business Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Business Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Business Officers of 2025. Chief Business Officers sit at one of the most complex intersections within any organization—where strategy, operations, finance, and execution meet. They're responsible for turning long-range plans into practical systems, coordinating teams, and ensuring that priorities translate into measurable progress. Their work influences how organizations allocate resources, enter new markets, manage risk, and build structures that support growth. This year's awardees reflect the breadth of the role: executives who streamline operations, guide major initiatives, and build the frameworks that keep their organizations moving forward.

Among this year's awardees is Shantay Bolton, a former Chief Business Officer and now President and CEO of Columbia College Chicago. Bolton is a distinguished senior administrator with a 20-year career in executive leadership roles. She is charged with leading the college in support of its mission to provide comprehensive educational opportunities in the arts, communications, and public information within the context of an enlightened liberal education. Bolton provides leadership and direction across all aspects of the institution and works in collaboration with the board of trustees to continue Columbia's more than 135-year tradition of preparing students for creative careers.

We also honor Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President at Talkspace, a leading provider of virtual mental healthcare. Cummins brings three decades of experience in commercial strategy, guiding products and services that reshape how care is delivered. She has a strong record of accelerating growth, entering new markets, and strengthening organizational performance. Her expertise spans strategic planning, business development, and commercial innovation. At Talkspace, Cummins oversees direct-to-enterprise revenue growth, youth program expansion, and key strategic partnerships.

Lastly, we congratulate Deborah Brett, Global Chief Business Officer of Condé Nast, a global media company. With two decades of experience in the media industry, Brett leads the company's digital transformation across its full portfolio and oversees several global teams. She has directed the modernization of Condé Nast's revenue operations and built strategic partnerships with platforms such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, broadening the company's distribution, strengthening revenue streams, and deepening audience engagement.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Business Officers of 2025.

Amy Martens (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), Veronica Stoller (The University of Texas at Austin), Deborah Brett (Condé Nast), Beth Wilson (Tulane University), Shantay Bolton (Columbia College Chicago), Anna Paglia (State Street Investment Management), Haley Kim (Yanolja), Natalie Cummins (Talkspace), Krys Corbett (Pacira BioSciences), Crendal Kear (Sysdig), Sonja Kristiansen (TripleLift), Jennifer Schutz (Kantata), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-25-chief-business-officers-of-2025/

