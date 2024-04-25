Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Community Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Community Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Community Officers of 2024. Chief Community Officers develop and execute strategies to engage and connect companies, organizations, and institutions with the communities that surround them. This professional oversees the initiatives that build strong relationships with residents, local businesses, related community organizations, and other stakeholders.

It takes a talented leader to adequately promote social responsibility and address community needs while enhancing brand reputation. This year's honorees include women serving well-known brands, companies, universities, and more, serving as Chief Community Officers and similar titles.

Take honoree Vanessa Garcia-Brito, the Vice President and Chief Impact Officer for Nike, the leading sports brand in the world. Garcia-Brito leads Nike's global communications team and the Nike Foundation. She was formerly the head of corporate citizenship and community engagement at Mars, Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints, and fruity confections.

We also acknowledge the storied career of Melida Akiti, the Chief Community Officer for the Memorial Healthcare System, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the US. Akiti works to ensure equal access to care by leading health-focused initiatives aimed at addressing social detriments of health and removing barriers.

In the retail tech space, we congratulate honoree Amy Benson, the Chief People and Community Officer at Shipt, an innovative online delivery service. Benson is a former VP of human resources for Target, where she led teams that assisted with merchandising, strategy, product design, and sourcing capabilities in the US and internationally.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Community Officers of 2024.

Vanessa Garcia-Brito (Nike), Heidi Gartland (University Hospitals), Jada Grandy-Mock (Fifth Third Bank), Tejal Patel (Prince George's County Public Schools), Marce Edwards (MultiCare Health System), Melida Akiti (Memorial Healthcare System), Midori Lockett (Vanderbilt University), Gabrielle Brussel (JCDecaux), Jerri Monbaron (Humble ISD), Amy Benson (Shipt), Natalie Allen (Loudoun County Public Schools), Rene Martinez (Harris County), Amy Scarborough (Eastern Kentucky University), Patricia Prado-Olmos (California State University San Marcos), Marianne Stefanowicz (Mother), Diane Ogawa (Central New Mexico Community College), Jennifer Williams (Phoebe Putney Health System), Nicole White (Kansas City Public Schools), Kristin Lewis (Point32Health), Stephanie Krah (Washtenaw Community College), Julie Abedian (Columbus Regional Health), Kelly Sandridge (Roanoke City Public Schools), Christy Blashock (Erie Insurance Group), Stacey Gavrell (Valley View Hospital), Kinneil Coltman (Advocate Health), and many others.

