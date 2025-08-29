Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Procurement Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Procurement Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Procurement Officers of 2025. Procurement leaders today are at the center of business strategy, managing supplier networks, advancing digital procurement systems, and embedding sustainability into sourcing decisions. They balance cost efficiency with the need for resilience in the face of geopolitical uncertainty, cyber risk, and evolving regulatory demands. This year's awardees stand out for guiding their organizations through this complexity while positioning procurement as a driver of long-term value.

Among this year's honorees is Rhonda England, Global Chief Procurement Officer of Deloitte. England leads a talented team of procurement, supplier sustainability, and diversity experts. Building upon a foundation of strong relationships with strategic suppliers, her team delivers superior cost savings and return on investment while driving meaningful impact to Deloitte's global WorldClimate strategy and commitment to a diverse and inclusive supplier base.

We also congratulate Melanie Temkin, Chief Procurement Officer of Cognizant, a global professional services company. Temkin is a seasoned procurement leader with experience in the financial services and IT consulting industries. Her expertise includes strategic sourcing, HR, operations, and third-party risk management. She has served as a global commodity lead for HR, professional services, and contingent labor, and has led procurement transformations and VMS software implementations across more than 40 countries.

Finally, we celebrate Jennifer Browne, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer of Salesforce. Browne thrives on turning complex challenges into clear-cut, achievable goals and excels at creating and working within high-performing teams. With over 20 years of experience at Fortune 500 companies, she has led initiatives in global strategy and operations, global sourcing and procurement, enterprise transformation, system implementation, supplier risk and governance, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, data analytics, and AI/RPA deployment.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Procurement Officers of 2025.

Rhonda England (Deloitte), Melanie Temkin (Cognizant), Barbara Kubicki (Wells Fargo), Jessica Gudmundsen Churchill (Bank of America), Jennifer Browne (Salesforce), Jennifer Shomenta (Cargill), Sally Macaluso (GE Healthcare), Julia Velichko (Bunge), Linsey Rosenlund (Zebra Technologies), Bobbi Hageman (City of Cincinnati), Leisel Hickey (Sonic Healthcare), Riva Bobrowsky (Varo Bank), and Lisa Bowling (RELX Group), and many others.

