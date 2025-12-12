Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Quality Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Quality Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Quality Officers of 2025. Chief Quality Officers play a central role in shaping how organizations deliver safe, reliable, and high-performing services. They guide the direction of quality initiatives, ensure that daily operations support broader business goals, and help their organizations meet complex regulatory expectations. Their work often spans every corner of the enterprise, from collaborating with executive leadership to strengthening customer satisfaction and managing risk.

This year's distinguished group of honorees includes Anu Subramony, Chief Quality Officer and Vice President of Quality and Safety for Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider. A recognized leader in patient safety, Subramony has held numerous national leadership roles with organizations, including the Solutions for Patient Safety and the Children's Hospital Association, focusing on initiatives like reducing healthcare-acquired conditions and implementing innovative strategies to enhance communication and collaboration among healthcare providers and families. Her commitment to quality improvement is further evidenced by her extensive research portfolio, which includes projects funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

Joining the ranks of this year's honorees is seasoned healthcare and nonprofit leader Stephanie Calcasola, the Chief Quality Officer of Hartford HealthCare, a nonprofit integrated healthcare system in Connecticut with over 500 locations. Calcasola has led Hartford HealthCare to national recognition through her focus on clinical excellence and zero harm. Since joining the organization in 2017, she has driven transformative change, including a 60 percent reduction in hospital-acquired infections, and all seven acute care hospitals earned A grades from the Leapfrog Group in fall 2023 and 2024. Hartford HealthCare also achieved the distinguished AHA Quest for Quality Award in 2025.

Lastly, we pay tribute to the career of Trey Coffey, the Chief Quality Officer of Nationwide Children's Hospital, one of the largest and most comprehensive children's hospitals in the United States. Coffey is passionate about working with driven, motivated individuals who want to make healthcare better for patients, families, and staff. She has worked in healthcare quality and safety for more than 20 years and has found that the most rewarding work happens when teams push through challenges together to create sustainable, lasting change. She oversees the Nationwide Children's Center for Clinical Excellence. In addition to her role as CQO, she provides clinical care as a pediatric hospitalist and is a professor of pediatrics at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Quality Officers of 2025.

Anu Subramony (Northwell Health), Stephanie Calcasola (Hartford HealthCare), Kelli Anderson (Interim HealthCare), Brook Watts (Michigan Medicine), Lisa Snyder (Select Medical), Trey Coffey (Nationwide Children's Hospital), Laura Monson (Texas Children's Hospital), Laura Haubner (Tampa General Hospital), Meredith Lutz (UAB Medical West Hospital), Donna Kurek (OrthoVirginia), Harkirat Khatra (StarPlus Energy), Karen Chilton (WakeMed Health & Hospitals) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-25-chief-quality-officers-of-2025/

