Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Scientific Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Scientific Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Scientific Officers of 2024. The Chief Scientific Officer drives innovation and advances research and development within companies and organizations. These talented leaders oversee scientific activities, manage and utilize research, and push the boundaries of what is possible. They are highly educated members of the C-suite with strong science backgrounds, analytical expertise, and innovative approaches.

This year, we honor the accomplishments of Stephanie Stoiloff, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD). At the MDPD, Stoiloff has managed $2.75 million in federal grants. She has also overseen the DNA database, including conducting administrative reviews of all DNA database reports.

We also honor Xiaokui Zhang, the Chief Scientific Officer for Aspen Neuroscience. Zhang has over 20 years of progressive biopharmaceutical industry experience in research, discovery, and development to advance several research stage programs. At Aspen Neuroscience, she leads the development of the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson's disease.

Finally, we congratulate Véronique Kiermer, the Chief Scientific Officer for the Public Library of Science (PLOS), a nonprofit, open-access publisher empowering researchers to accelerate progress in science and medicine. Kiermer is responsible for the editorial direction and vision of the PLOS suite of products, developing policies and programs that support PLOS's vision for global, equitable open science.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Scientific Officers of 2024.

Ling Liu (Eli Lilly and Company), Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard (Link Biosystems), Veronique Kiermer (Public Library of Science), Jan Smith (Revolution Medicines), Lih-Ling Lin (PharmaEssentia), Jody Green (Uprise Health), Sarah Griffiths (StimLabs), Hanne Elyard (BIOQUAL), Xiaokui Zhang (Aspen Neuroscience), Dolly Chang (Kodiak Sciences), Suman Verma (Lucid Diagnostics), Aimee Jackson (Atalanta Therapeutics), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/04/the-top-25-chief-scientific-officers-of-2024/

