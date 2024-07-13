Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2024. When young professionals aspire to one day join the C-suite, they might envision well-known roles, such as the chief financial officer, chief operating officer, or chief executive officer. But there's another role that is equally vital for any organization that manages a supply chain – the chief supply chain officer, or CSCO.

This executive is key to the successful management, development, and execution of the supply chain to ensure the supply and delivery of a company's products and services.

As we celebrate the accomplishments of our honorees, we acknowledge the career of Joni Rittler. She serves as both the Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. With over 30 years as a healthcare leader, Rittler has an abundance of experience using new technology to enhance supply chain operations.

We also congratulate Judy Webb-Hapgood, the Chief Supply Chain Officer for the University of Miami, including the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. As a healthcare and academic leader, Webb-Hapgood spent the first phase of her career in public service as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force.

Lastly, we recognize the CSCO and Executive Vice President of McDonald's, Marion Gross. She oversees one of the world's largest supply chains that supports 37,000 restaurants and their over 64 million customers around the world.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2024.

Marion Gross (McDonald's), Cindy Headen (Domino's), Laurie Wilson (JCPenney), Kristin Bauer (Foot Locker), Jacqueline Epright (Yale New Haven Health System), Joni Rittler (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), Judy Webb-Hapgood (University of Miami), Tamara Froese (Zebra Technologies), Oksana Woloszczuk (Amy's Kitchen), Shannon DeRosa Brown (Shyft Global), Cassandra Todd (Califia Farms), Cynthia Waggoner (Egglife Foods), Wendy Langan (The Food Source International), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/11/the-top-25-chief-supply-chain-officers-of-2024/

