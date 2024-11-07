Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2024. These visionary executives are at the forefront of driving growth and cultivating strategic partnerships that propel their organizations forward. With a deep commitment to collaboration, they work closely with clients and stakeholders, ensuring financial stability while spearheading innovative fundraising initiatives. Their ability to navigate complex markets and implement forward-thinking strategies not only fosters sustainable growth but also sets a benchmark for excellence in business development.

This year's awardees include Briana Cardoza, Chief Business Development Officer of TrueCare. In 2023, Cardoza was at the forefront of opening two new clinic locations, launching two additional service lines, and driving a highly effective strategy that resulted in a 25% increase in new patients.

We also honor Julie Schultz, Chief Business Development Officer of Johnstone Supply. Schultz is known for her efficient management of financial operations and her focus on enhancing company effectiveness, which helps facilitate M&A transactions. She approaches challenges with an operational mindset, recommending practical solutions to improve customer satisfaction and drive growth.

Finally, we congratulate Amy Raskopf, Chief Business Development Officer of Evofem Biosciences. During her tenure, Evofem has successfully navigated the disclosure of statistically significant clinical trial data, the FDA approval and launch of Phexxi, and multiple fundraising rounds.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2024.

Deborah Cameron (Denver Economic Development & Opportunity), Amanda Bruno (Morgan Lewis & Bockius), Julie Schultz (Johnstone Supply), Randi Revisore (Vinson and Elkins), Louise Muldoon (Dinsmore & Shohl), Jill Weber (Quarles & Brady), Kristal Albrecht (CHAS Health), Briana Cardoza (TrueCare), Amy Raskopf (Evofem Biosciences), Kerri Walsh (Appex), Tessa Tobin (Wright Beverage Distributing), Elizabeth Attias (Sermonix Pharmaceuticals), Robyn Addis (Legal Internet Solutions), Brooke Wenger (Triad Engineering), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/05/the-top-25-women-chief-business-development-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire