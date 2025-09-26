Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2025. As senior leaders, Chief Business Development Officers play a decisive role in shaping long-term business strategy and driving organizational growth. Their work spans nearly every part of the business, from identifying new opportunities and building client relationships to aligning product development with market needs and collaborating closely with research and development teams. This year's awardees illustrate the influence of business development leadership across diverse fields, from advancing community-focused nonprofits to scaling complex healthcare and legal enterprises.

Among this year's honorees is Cathy Galarneau, Chief Development Officer of Tierra del Sol, a nonprofit organization that champions inclusion and value for all people with developmental disabilities. During her 11-year tenure at the organization, Galarneau has established a successful annual major gifts campaign, fostered new and ongoing relationships with numerous foundations and individuals, cultivated board leadership, and created event sponsorship initiatives for fundraising events. She has also expanded the organization's planned giving, marketing, and public relations efforts, contributing to lasting community impact.

We also recognize Deb Lienhardt, Chief Business Development Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and EVP at RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey's largest integrated healthcare system. Lienhardt has guided business development initiatives across the hospital and healthcare sector, working closely with physicians and leadership teams to expand services, strengthen operations, and support the system's long-term growth.

Finally, we celebrate Jacqueline Martin, Chief Business Development Officer of Frost Brown Todd, a national, full-service law firm. Martin brings more than two decades of experience in the legal industry. She leads a creative and dynamic team focused on all aspects of business development, communications, and marketing in support of the firm's strategic goals and client service programs. She works closely with firm leaders to identify and capitalize on unique strengths, differentiators, and opportunities to elevate Frost Brown Todd's position in key markets.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Business Development Officers of 2025.

Deb Lienhardt (RWJBarnabas Health), Amanda Bruno (Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP), Sarah Korth (Littler), Angel Morgan (Cherry Bekaert), Katherine Diggs (Quinn Emanuel), Jacqueline Martin (Frost Brown Todd), Amanda Kay (Flagship Pioneering), Briana Cardoza (Truecare), Lori Salley (Heal Precisely Advanced Mobile Wound Care), Cathy Galarneau (Tierra del Sol Foundation), Caitlyn Gould (Acden), Nichole Eshbaugh (Meridian Cooperative), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-25-women-chief-business-development-officers-of-2025/

