Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2024. In today's complex regulatory landscape, businesses and organizations must adhere to industry-specific laws and regulations. The chief compliance officer (CCO) plays a crucial role in ensuring this adherence, mitigating risk, and preventing legal complications through the development and management of robust compliance programs. These leaders are defined by their unwavering integrity and comprehensive understanding of regulatory requirements, making them indispensable to their organizations.

First, we honor Jodi Faustlin, Chief Compliance Officer of Healthcare Compliance Pros. With a law degree and notable contributions to the healthcare field, Faustlin is dedicated to process improvement and innovation at HCP.

Next, we celebrate the career of Tracy Strong, CCO and Chief Privacy Officer of Labcorp. With over 20 years of experience and a deep knowledge of healthcare law, Strong has expertise in commercial litigation, legal research, and privacy law.

Lastly, we acknowledge financial executive Kathryn Vengerovskiy, CCO and Vice President of Legal at True Green Capital Management LLC. With a solid background in corporate and transportation law, Vengerovskiy specializes in legal structuring and documentation for tax equity, debt, and sale-leaseback financings.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2024.

Tamsin Fast (Aramark), Jillian Marcus (Envision Healthcare), Rowena Spigarelli (RWJBarnabas Health), Leah Voigt (Corewell Health), Tracy Strong (Labcorp), Jacqueline Thomas (Toyota North America), Kerry Brady (Community Options, Inc.), Kathryn Vengerovskiy (True Green Capital Management LLC), Ladonna Resch (Bell Bank), Carolina Ceballos (Paxos), Pierrette Bradshaw (MidCap Financial), Jodi Faustlin (Healthcare Compliance Pros), and many others.

