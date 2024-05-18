Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2024. The Chief Content Officer, or CCO, is the member of the C-suite responsible for the development, creation, and execution of an overall content strategy. Once a content strategy is implemented, the CCO also utilizes analytics and other tools to measure the effectiveness of the content in terms of engagement, reach, sales, performance, web traffic, and other metrics.

The Chief Content Officer doesn't work alone – these high-level executives typically have a full team of talented employees working under them, which means the CCO needs to possess exceptional management and leadership skills, as well.

Among this year's honorees is Zoe Ruderman, the Chief Content Officer for Adweek. As an award-winning digital media executive, one of Ruderman's primary goals as a leader is mentorship, ensuring her team receives not only quality training but also support and guidance.

Next, we honor Rachel Ghiazza, the CCO of Audible, the leading producer and provider of audio storytelling. An industry veteran, Ghiazza spent five years leading the content strategy and experience for Spotify and another seven years learning the ropes with Viacom and Yahoo! Inc.

Lastly, we celebrate the career of honoree, Amanda Wills. As a Chief Content Officer for The Wall Street Journal, Wills uses her previous experience with CNN, Mashable, and HGTV to lead the overall strategy of WSJ Video.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2024.

Ami Schmitz (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Amanda Wills (The Wall Street Journal), Katie Walmsley (Edelman), Barb Henderson (Thomas Jefferson University), Yana Morris (ION), Rachel Ghiazza (Audible), Edith Chapin (NPR), Morgan Selzer (Headspace Health), Emiko Usui (National Gallery of Art), Zoe Ruderman (Adweek), Anne Parducci (MGA Entertainment), Mary Treseler (O'Reilly Media), Kelley Damore (TechTarget), Joanne Griffith (American Public Media Group), Sara Kabakoff (Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.), Holly Kernan (KQED), Stephanie Snipes (Backstage), Ruth Todd (Bonneville International), Allison Bean (Trusted Media Brands), Meghan Umber (Los Angeles Philharmonic), Helen Swenson (AccuWeather), Liz Buffa (Advance Local), Jennifer Reingold (World 50, Inc.), Amy Lenert (Crutchfield Corporation), and Christy Calhoun (Healthwise).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/16/the-top-25-women-chief-content-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire