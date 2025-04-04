Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce the Top 25 Women Chief Content Officers of 2025. As content continues to shape how brands engage, grow, and lead, the Chief Content Officer has emerged as one of the most influential roles in the modern C-suite. Also called Head of Content, these leaders guide full communication strategies, working closely with marketing teams to execute integrated, multi-channel campaigns that connect with audiences and build brand equity. With content marketing now essential to competitive success, they shape the voice, vision, and messaging that define some of the world's most recognized companies.

This year we honor Lisa Delaney, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer of Parade Media, a global media and entertainment company. Delaney is an award-winning media professional with over 20 years of experience in consumer magazines and websites. She is skilled in consumer marketing and branding, multiplatform program creation and execution, project management, and digital strategy.

We also celebrate Stephanie Sperber, President and Chief Content Officer of Lion Forge Entertainment, an Academy Award-winning, Black-owned animation and live action studio. Sperber is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in kids and family content, franchise management, brand development, licensing, digital gaming, and strategic alliances.

Finally, we congratulate Ellin O'Leary, President and Chief Content Officer of YR Media, a leading media, technology, and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC creators. For the past 26 years at YR, O'Leary has dedicated herself to supporting the dreams of diverse young people and advancing the values of equity, diversity, creativity, and truth in media.

Yana Morris (ION), Kelley Damore (TechTarget), Anne Parducci (MGA Entertainment), Joanne Griffith (American Public Media), Lisa Delaney (Parade Media), Nicola Sebastiani (The Sandbox), Amy Repke (Association of Corporate Counsel), Helen Swenson (AccuWeather), Isabelle Riva (Imporium Studio), Lilly Workneh (PushBlack), Ellin O'Leary (YR Media), Stephanie LeBlanc (Precision Nutrition), and many others.

