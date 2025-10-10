Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Customer Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Customer Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Customer Officers of 2025. Customers today expect more than service—they expect companies to listen, adapt, and deliver on every interaction. Chief Customer Officers sit at the center of that shift, shaping strategy and championing the customer's voice across entire organizations. This year's honorees show how customer leadership can drive loyalty, sharpen operations, and fuel lasting growth.

Among this year's honorees is Gillian Core, Global Chief Customer Officer at 360Learning, a collaborative learning platform. . Core has led post-sale functions across B2B SaaS companies, including customer success, professional services, support, marketing, and enablement. She played a key role in driving revenue growth from $30 million to $175 million for leading platforms, establishing herself as a leader in scaling customer organizations.

We also recognize Amy Minyard-Bishop, Chief Customer Officer at Intel 471. With 25 years in cybersecurity, Minyard-Bishop began her career at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) before moving into leadership roles at Cyveillance, ZeroFox, Booz Allen Hamilton, and LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, where she served as global head of customer success. Today at Intel 471, she brings deep expertise in cybercrime intelligence and customer leadership to her role.

Finally, we congratulate Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. Martin has over 20 years of experience supporting and ensuring the success of Deltek's customers in various senior positions. She is responsible for global customer operations and strategy, leading the company's customer experience strategy, including consulting, customer education and enablement, customer support, and customer success.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Customer Officers of 2025.

Michelle Birch (Bandwidth), Rachel Orston (Instructure), Margo Martin (Deltek), Kristina Stone (Duquesne Light Company), Ginger Porter (Edelman), Tammie Hogan (Procare Software), Amanda Glen Smith (Flashtalking by Mediaocean), Lana Klestoff (Lucidwork), Heather Jones (Globant), Gillian Core (360Learning), Karin Maday (Jade Global), Deanne Branham (Reltio), Diane Jennings (Seertech Solutions), Judith Platz (SupportLogic), Natalie Fedie (Swiftly), Mifnaz Jawahar (Uzabase USA Inc.), Lisa Van Ever (Stellic), Colleen McClellan (Datassential), Jennifer LaChapelle Renna (Logicgate), Deb Halligan (NUDJ Health), April Troester (Wysh), Gemma Versace (X-Team), Sheila Lavender (New Braunfels Utilities), Amy Minyard-Bishop (Intel 471) and Lauren Gold (Kustomer).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-25-women-chief-customer-officers-of-2025/

