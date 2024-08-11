Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2024. In today's data-driven landscape, organizations across all sectors leverage data to drive decision-making, innovate, and achieve growth. Quality data management and analytics are essential for informed strategies and successful outcomes, making these leaders pivotal in shaping their organizations' futures.

Chief Data and Analytics Officers are key in executing effective data management and analytics strategies. They excel in collecting, managing, and analyzing data to drive success, foster innovation, and ensure regulatory compliance—all while advancing their organizations' strategic goals.

This year's honorees include Dana Moore, Deputy Director of the Center for Health Statistics and Informatics at the California Department of Public Health. With over 20 years of experience in public health, Moore has made significant contributions to California's public health and policy system, working across both urban and rural local health departments as well as the State Health Department.

Next, we recognize Stefanie Leabo, Chief Data Officer of the City of Boston. A member of the Analytics team since 2015, Leabo has led the city's efforts to work with departments to make government more effective and deliver better outcomes for constituents.

Lastly, we honor Amanda Moske, Executive Director of Institutional Research and Chief Data Officer at the Florida Institute of Technology. As a Certified Chief Data Officer through Carnegie Mellon University, Moske leverages her expertise in developing advanced analytical models, overseeing data governance, and providing data-driven strategic guidance for institutional research.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2024.

Christy O'Gaughan (GE Healthcare), Hannah Poferl (The New York Times), Michelle Gansle (McDonald's), Erica Klampfl (Ford Motor Credit Company), Elizabeth Puchek (USCIS), Swatee Singh (TIAA), Stacey Hawes (MERGE), Robin Gordon (MetLife), Xuhui Quan (McKesson), Barbara Forth (William & Mary), Dana Moore (California Department of Public Health), Amanda Grasso (Cook County Health), Syamala Srinivasan (TADA Cognitive Solutions), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/09/the-top-25-women-chief-data-and-analytics-officers-of-2024/

