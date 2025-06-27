Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2025. In a world increasingly shaped by the intelligent use of information, these leaders stand at the forefront of data strategy, governance, and innovation. Chief Data and Analytics Officers play a critical role in helping organizations unlock the full value of their data, enabling smarter decisions, improving operations, and driving business growth.

These executives balance technical expertise with a deep understanding of business needs. This year, we honor Seema Singhal, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of ConnectIQ, a customer-focused company specializing in direct sales to drive brand growth and expand customer bases. With over two decades in the technology industry, Singhal has dedicated her career to harnessing the power of data to drive impactful decisions. At ConnectIQ, she has spearheaded numerous projects that integrate AI and machine learning, with a strong focus on data governance and comprehensive data management to transform the way businesses operate with accessible and trusted data.

We also honor Andrea Yzeiri, Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Lead AI Engineer of Picsume, a hiring platform that redefines the traditional resume by creating dynamic work profiles, AI-powered matching algorithms, and a focus on bias-free hiring. Yzeiri is a pioneering force in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity, dedicated to building ethical, accountable, and equitable AI systems. She leads AI-driven innovation, ensuring that machine learning architectures are not only scalable but also aligned with principles of fairness, transparency, and security. Her work in bias mitigation, algorithmic accountability, and AI governance has made her a trusted expert in designing AI systems that serve diverse populations responsibly.

Finally, we applaud the accomplishments of Janelle Rolph, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of S&T Bank (S&T), a financial holding company offering personal and business banking and wealth management. Rolph partners with the lines of business to support their overall objectives, executes the initiatives of the data and analytics team to support current and future endeavors, and helps visualize data to derive insights using Tableau. She chairs the data governance committee and empowers data owners and stewards to collaborate, strategize, and innovate for shared accountability in maintaining and protecting the organization's data assets.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Data and Analytics Officers of 2025.

Christy O'gaughan (GE HealthCare), Teresa Heitsenrether (JPMorgan Chase), Lori Bieda (BMO Financial Group), Stacey Hawes (MERGE), Tifani McCann (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies), Sheetal Kadia (i360), Dana Moore (California Utilities Emergency Association), Andrea Yzeiri (Picsume), Karie Burt (Anteriad), Amanda Grasso (Cook County Health) and Janine Morgan (Skin Laundry), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-25-women-chief-data-and-analytics-officers-of-2025/

