Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2024. These leaders are instrumental in leading digital transformation initiatives within their respective organizations. Their experience and expertise foster innovation and drive disruptive strategies. They develop personalized and seamless digital experiences that resonate with their customers, improve engagement, and build brand loyalty.

Among this year's awardees is Denise Basow, EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Ochsner Health, who leads the development and expansion of digital initiatives including virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and chronic disease management. She aims to improve accessibility and convenience in primary and specialty care services.

Amanda Effron, Chief Digital Officer of IKEA US, drives sustainable omnichannel growth and productivity through modernization and technology. She shapes, creates, and executes IKEA US' digital strategy, leading a team of around 17,000 co-workers in digitizing the organization's omnichannel presence.

Also awarded is Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer of Publicis Groupe, who is recognized for her innovation, programmatic strategies, collaboration, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion. She represents Publicis Groupe in initiatives to enhance standards and ensure brand safety on major consumer platforms.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2024.

Jen Felch (Dell Digital), Amanda Effron (IKEA), Tricia Blair (Aon), Laura Wilt (Sutter Health), Angelica Munson (Shiseido), Donna Huey (AtkinsRéalis), Denise Basow (Ochsner Health), Sushmita Biswas (USAA), Leah Cooper (Sedgwick), Sharon Ruddock (SAP), Susan Jones (Diageo), Carolina Chandler (Globant), Rebecca Wooters (Signet Jewelers), Carla Owens (Markel), Sherrill Kaplan (Planet Fitness), Helen Lin (Publicis Media), Sehr Thadhani (Nasdaq), Sandra Madigan (Black Knight), Lindy Rawlinson (The Container Store), Chantal Restivo-Alessi (HarperCollins Publishers), Christina Callas (Total Wine and More), Ekta Chopra (e.l.f. Beauty), Prama Bhatt (Ulta Beauty), Reeny Sondhi (Twilio), and Rebecca Kerper (HSN).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/13/the-top-25-women-chief-digital-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire