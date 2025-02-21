Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2025. As one of the newest yet most critical roles in the C-suite, Chief Digital Officers are responsible for overseeing all digital strategies. These data-driven leaders excel at aligning digital initiatives with broader business goals, leveraging their expertise as skilled collaborators, storytellers, and communicators.

Among this year's awardees is Laura Wilt, Chief Digital Officer of Sutter Health, one of the nation's leading not-for-profit healthcare systems. Wilt is responsible for aligning innovation, digital tools, technology, and analytics across Sutter Health. She leads the organization's unified digital strategy, overseeing teams in information services, technology, design and innovation, digital patient experience, and data analytics.

We also congratulate Rachel Wilkie, Chief Digital Officer of Rifle Paper. Wilkie is a senior leader with over 15 years of international e-commerce and transformative digital experience. Specializing in marketing strategy for multi-million-dollar brands and Fortune 500 clients, she has pioneered the development of comprehensive go-to-market strategies, ensuring a unified brand message across all global regions.

Finally, we celebrate Claire Kellems, Chief Digital Officer of INOVA Federal. Kellems has been instrumental in implementing and maintaining INOVA's process improvement, core applications, and business intelligence. She oversees all aspects of technology at the credit union, including infrastructure and cybersecurity, and she plays an integral role in all facets of INOVA's project management, including major technological branch transformations to support the future of banking and organizational growth.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Digital Officers of 2025.

Jen Felch (Dell), Tricia Blair (Aon), Denise Basow (Ochsner Health), Rebecca Wooters (Signet Jewelers), Terri Couts (The Guthrie Clinic), Claire Kellems (INOVA Federal), Walkitria Smith (Morehouse School of Medicine), Cheryl Han (Saks Fifth Avenue), Rachel Wilkie (Rifle Paper), Narisa Wild (Clarion Events), Lindy Rawlinson (The Container Store), and many others.

