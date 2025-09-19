Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Information Security Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Information Security Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Information Security Officers of 2025. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, these executives stand at the center of safeguarding organizational trust. They are the architects of secure systems, the advisors shaping risk strategies, and the leaders ensuring that resilience keeps pace with innovation. This year's honorees reflect both technical expertise and the ability to guide teams through one of the most demanding arenas in business today.

Among this year's honorees is Mary Shwartz, Chief Information Security Officer of Walmart Supercenter. She joined the company in 2016 and brings more than 17 years of experience leading security programs across major U.S. corporations, including TE Connectivity, H-E-B, Walmart, and Nike. Shwartz has built a reputation for strengthening corporate defenses by designing and implementing effective security architectures, while also developing and motivating technical teams to meet demanding objectives.

We also recognize Carey Whitworth, Chief Information Security Officer of Meta. Whitworth is responsible for the establishment of information security policies, processes, and security standards, as well as contributing to university-wide information security awareness and education programs. She is regarded as a trusted advisor on digital risk, developing guidance resources that support employees at all levels. In her role, she works closely with IT, risk management, legal counsel, and other stakeholders to evaluate vulnerabilities and design strategies that limit exposure and strengthen overall resilience.

Finally, we congratulate Catrena Slaughter, Chief Information Security Officer of Mars Wrigley. Slaughter leads efforts to secure digital systems and ensure compliance across the organization, drawing on prior experience directing enterprise security architecture and guiding global factory cybersecurity transformation at Mars Inc. Beyond her technical leadership, she actively promotes STEM education and career development in underrepresented communities, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in building stronger teams and more effective solutions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Information Security Officers of 2025.

Mary Shwartz (Walmart Supercenter), Phoebe Sodman (Optum), Catrena Slaughter (Mars), Andrea Navarro (Fiserv), Dina Mathers (Carvana), Nada Noaman (The Estée Lauder Companies), Tabitha E. Craig (Congressional Budget Office), Tammy Klotz (Trinseo), Seema Patel (Maricopa County), Param Vig (Solventum), Rachel Sheley (DeepSeas), Betty Burchett (Legends Bank), Jennifer Kurtz (LinkIt!) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/09/the-top-25-women-chief-information-security-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire