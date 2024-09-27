Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2024. As strategic risk-takers, Chief Innovation Officers (CINOs) embrace change and challenge the status quo to propel their companies forward. Renowned for their collaborative approach, CINOs harness the power of diverse perspectives within their teams, fostering an environment where new ideas can flourish. Their innovative strategies not only drive growth but also inspire a culture of creativity and resilience across their organizations.

Among these leaders is Annie Bloomquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of the Sleep Number Corporation. Bloomquist leads all aspects of the company's innovation pipeline, including sleep health research, digital engagement, and value-driving acquisitions that add consumer relevance to Sleep Number's product line.

Next, we honor Heather Durkac, Chief Innovation Officer of Gaggle, a leading provider of student safety management solutions for K-12 districts. Durkac leads the vision, decision-making, and operations development for the $35 million organization, which is dedicated to monitoring student interactions on school-provided technology and protecting children from harmful online content.

Lastly, we recognize the accomplishments of Sangeeta Cook, Chief Innovation Officer of Fox Chase Cancer Center, one of the nation's first dedicated cancer hospitals. Throughout her career, Cook has led the structuring, negotiating, and executing of more than 200 deals for oncology, diabetes, and immunology disruptive technologies, with a total value exceeding $2.5 billion.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2024.

Lauren Knausenberger (SAIC), Elizabeth Hagerman (UW Health), Lucibeth Mayberry (CoreCivic), Annie Bloomquist (Sleep Number Corporation), Darcy Gruttadaro (NAMI), Sangeeta Cook (Fox Chase Cancer Center), Aubrey Bishai (Vinson & Elkins), Fahimeh Sasan (Kindbody), Britney Cole (Blanchard), Jill Murray (Lackawanna College), Gabriela Bunea (GAF Energy), Jennifer Wolford (Operation HOPE), Amy Manning-Boğ (MRIGlobal), Heather Durkac (Gaggle), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/25/the-top-25-women-chief-innovation-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

