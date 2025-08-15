Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2025. These executives lead complex initiatives that can redefine how their organizations operate, from overhauling outdated processes to piloting new business models. Their decisions often determine which emerging technologies warrant investment and how those tools are applied to deliver measurable outcomes. In industries where a single innovation can shift market position, their leadership influences not just internal strategy but how their organizations compete.

Among this year's honorees is Denise Berger, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of the East Region at AECOM, a global infrastructure leader. A results-oriented leader recognized for her trailblazing service within the A/E/C industry, Berger brings extensive executive experience in strategy and operations. She is responsible for driving growth, strategy, and digital innovation across AECOM's largest region, comprising over 65 offices, 7,500 employees, and $1.7 billion gross revenue.

We also honor Nancy Forde, an SVP and the Chief Innovation Officer of Sunrise Bank. Forde is renowned for architecting high-impact digital solutions and steering enterprise-wide change. Her leadership has fueled successful initiatives across financial services, government, and emerging industries, each underscoring her commitment to modernization with purpose. Tech-savvy and visionary, Forde thrives at the intersection of strategy and systems, always ahead of the curve.

Lastly, we celebrate Anusha Anantharaman, Chief Innovation Officer of the NYC Department of Education, the largest public school system in the U.S. Anantharaman is an experienced leader specializing in high-profile change and performance improvement in areas of service delivery, demand management, cost efficiency, capacity planning and optimization, emergency preparedness, safety, and sustainability. She is skilled in government administration and procurement, operations management, value creation, and management.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Innovation Officers of 2025

Anusha Anantharaman (NYC Department of Education), Ann Esbeck (Bechtel Corporation), Lauren Knausenberger (SAIC), Denise Berger (AECOM), Lucibeth Mayberry (CoreCivic), Nicole Cooper (United Way Worldwide), Myra Davis (Texas Children's Hospital), Rachel Dooley (Kirkland & Ellis), Amanda Phillips (EXOS), Jill Murray (Lackawanna College), Gabriela Bunea (GAF Energy), Wendy Strgar (Good Clean Love), Nancy Forde (Sunrise Bank), and Christina Monks (Educational Opportunities for Children and Families), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-top-25-women-chief-innovation-officers-of-2025-2/

