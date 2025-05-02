Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2025. These accomplished leaders are not only driving investment strategy and policy but are shaping the future of finance across a diverse range of institutions. Whether at global banks, leading insurance companies, influential investment firms, or nonprofit organizations with significant endowments, these executives navigate complex portfolios, balance risk and opportunity, and make decisions that ripple through markets, industries, and communities. Their expertise is crucial in guiding the investment decisions that fuel economic growth and innovation on a global scale.

Among this year's honored leaders is Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer of RTX, formerly known as Raytheon. Diamonte is known as a key leader in the global pension industry by her CIO peers. Besides heading one of the largest corporate pension systems in the U.S., Diamonte has successfully improved funding levels at every plan she has managed. She also led the due diligence process during UTC's merger with Raytheon.

We also recognize Alyssa Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of CommonSpirit Health. Rieder is an expert in ESG/impact investing and experienced in scaling growth and merger integration. She oversees a $50 billion investment program that gets its assets from corporate funds, retirement funds, foundations, and self-insurance assets.

Lastly, we congratulate Katharine Wyatt, Chief Investment Officer at Loyola University Chicago. With over 20 years of experience managing large institutional portfolios, Wyatt leads Loyola's investment office, where she is responsible for shaping investment policy and managing over $1.5 billion in endowment, operating reserves, and defined benefit pension assets.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Investment Officers of 2025.

Robin Diamonte (RTX), Alyssa Rieder (CommonSpirit Health), Katharine Wyatt (Loyola University Chicago), Debbie Laudermilk (Travis County), Deb Shufrin (Colby College), Lauren Jacobson (Hamilton College), Suzanne Brenner (Brown Brothers Harriman), Lesley Marks (Mackenzie Investments), Kate El-Hillow (Russell Investments), Jane Lin (AlphaX RE Capital), May Vang (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota), Sarah Overbay (North Island), Fran Faulknor (Allectrify), and many others.

