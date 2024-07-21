Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2024. The Chief Learning Officer, or CLO, is a key member of the C-suite for any business, institution, or organization, reporting to either the CEO or head of HR. Incorporating corporate learning into the training and talent acquisition strategy, this executive is attuned to the overarching goals and mission of the organization, and they execute programs to enhance the learning and development of employees at all levels.

Among the top CLO leaders is Leah Houde, the Chief Learning Officer of PwC, a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people. With nearly a quarter century of experience, she is not only a CLO, but a prominent thought leader in the industry.

Next, we recognize the accomplishments of Brenda Sugrue, the Global Chief Learning Officer for EY, a professional services firm. At EY, Sugrue oversees the strategic direction and operational leadership of learning for EY's over 250,000 people worldwide.

Lastly, we honor CLO of the United States Air Force, Wendy Walsh. In her role, Walsh provides leadership, support, and technical direction to collectively build, share, and sustain an accessible, meaningful continuum of learning for Airmen.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2024.

Stephanie Fitzpatrick (UnitedHealth Group), Brenda Sugrue (EY), Wendy Walsh (United States Air Force), Vidya Krishnan (Ericsson), Maria Taylor (United Airlines), Jennifer Alesia (ADM), Angie Vanarsdale (Sandia National Laboratories), Amy Schultz (DTE Energy), Niyoka McCoy (Stride, Inc.), Noemi Wierwille (Teach For America), Ekaterina Barabanova (Rostelecom), Arletha McSwain (Central State University), Trena Minudri (Coursera), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/19/the-top-25-women-chief-learning-officers-of-2024/

