Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Learning Officers of 2025. These leaders are redefining how organizations learn—shaping not just training programs, but the culture and capabilities that enable companies to grow. From onboarding to executive development, they build systems that support people at every stage of their careers. As more women rise to this pivotal role, the impact of their leadership is transforming how learning drives performance and progress.

Among this year's leaders is Emily Lin, Chief Learning Officer of Mastercard. Lin is a passionate and transformative global learning and development executive who is focused on unlocking each person's potential to thrive and flourish in their career and beyond. She operates as a strategic partner, establishing learning and development as a critical enabler of strategy and execution.

We also recognize Noemi Wierwille, Chief Learning Officer and Regional Field Executive at Teach For America (TFA). Wierwille is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of driving innovation, strategic growth, and organizational transformation in the education and nonprofit sectors. With a 20-plus-year career, she now oversees a portfolio spanning 10 regions and a $26 million budget.

Lastly, we honor Maria Taylor, Chief Learning Officer of United Airlines. With a strategic focus on leadership development and operational excellence, Taylor leads initiatives that foster a culture of continuous learning and customer satisfaction. Under her leadership, United's learning organization has flourished, driving improvements in both employee performance and operational efficiency.

Stephanie Fitzpatrick (UnitedHealth Group), Wendy Walsh (United States Air Force), Sandra Humbles (Johnson & Johnson), Vidya Krishnan (Ericsson), Ashley Walvoord (Verizon), Noemi Wierwille (Teach For America), Sandra Murray (Providence), Erica Contreras (Endeavors), Niyoka McCoy (Stride, Inc.), Pam Northrup (Studer Education), Heather Bock (Hogan Lovells) and Stacy Lee (Children Now), and many others.

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-top-25-women-chief-learning-officers-of-2025/

