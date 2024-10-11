Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Procurement Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Procurement Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Procurement Officers of 2024. Chief Procurement Officers are crucial to the success of their organizations, responsible for procuring the products and services that enhance business performance and profitability. As stewards of supply chain operations, they expertly navigate complex market dynamics while fostering innovation and collaboration within their teams. With a focus on strategic sourcing and cost management, these leaders significantly contribute to their organizations' success and profitability.

Among this year's nominees, we congratulate Eva Choe, Chief Procurement Officer of The Clorox Company. She is responsible for leading the global procurement organization, overseeing over $4 billion, managing more than 200 factories, and supporting more than 20 brands.

We also congratulate Lisa Martin, Senior Vice President and Global Procurement and Chief Procurement Officer for GSK, a global biopharma company. In her role, Martin oversees procurement activities on all externally purchased goods and services categories, totaling over $14.9 billion per year.

Lastly, we honor the accomplishments of Nisreen Bagasra, Chief Procurement Officer for Tufts University, who has successfully managed up to $1.5 billion in global direct and indirect spending, achieving over 10% in savings and generating a 10x return on the procurement budget.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Procurement Officers of 2024.

Rhonda England (Deloitte Consulting), Heather Ostis (Starbucks), Melanie Temkin (Cognizant), Barbara Kubicki (Wells Fargo), Lisa Martin (GSK), Carol Danoff (Warner Bros. Discovery), Paula Glickenhaus (Bristol Myers Squibb), Lauren Richardson (Colgate-Palmolive), Sara Malconian (Harvard University), Nisreen Bagasra (Tufts University), Ann-Marie McCarthy (Bottomline Technologies), Bobbi Hageman (City of Cincinnati), Kay Burns (3A Composites), and many others.

