Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Sales Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Sales Officers of 2025. As key drivers of business growth, Chief Sales Officers are responsible for much more than hitting targets—they lead sales strategy, oversee marketing alignment, manage performance, and ensure their teams are equipped to navigate complex, fast-changing markets. The women on this year's list have delivered consistent results while adapting to shifting customer expectations, embracing data-driven decision-making, and expanding into new markets. Their ability to balance long-term vision with day-to-day execution continues to redefine what effective sales leadership looks like.

Among this year's leaders is Sonia Soni, Chief Sales Officer of Capgemini, a global business and technology transformation partner. Soni has led complex worldwide transformation and integration programs that span multiple competencies, including strategy, risk, regulatory and management consulting, and technology delivery. In doing so, she has had the opportunity to work across the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

We also recognize Sophia Miller, Chief Sales Officer of Siemens Healthineers, a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions, and services. Miller is responsible for formulating and executing the company's sales strategy, leading the sales team to achieve performance goals, exploring new business opportunities, building customer relationships, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Finally, we congratulate Michele Parzianello, Chief Sales Officer of Staples. Parzianello is responsible for the sales and profitability of a multi-billion-dollar portfolio that includes Staples Business Advantage and Staples Technology Services. She has led significant change within a sales organization of approximately 1,000 people.

Sonia Soni (Capgemini), Sophia Miller (Siemens Healthineers), Michele Parzianello (Staples), Laura Beitler (Rodan + Fields), Marlene Creighton (Kraft Heinz), Mary Santoro (Bluebeam), Melissa Wright (American Pacific Mortgage), Darlene Viering (Junk King Franchise Systems), Kate Callahan (BaubleBar), Lauren Dunnaway (REACH Meetings & Events), Kim Spano (Elara Caring), Keslie Crichton (BeneLynk), and many others.

