Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Scientific Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Scientific Officers of 2025. Behind every major breakthrough—whether in healthcare, technology, or sustainability—are scientific leaders who turn research into reality. Chief Scientific Officers connect experimentation with execution, leading teams that transform data into discovery and discovery into progress. The women recognized this year reflect the rigor and imagination shaping the future of science.

Among this year's honorees is Caroline Tillett, Chief Scientific Officer of Kenvue, the world's largest pure-play consumer health company. Tillett oversees a multi-faceted research and development organization that includes new product and packaging development, sustainability, medical safety, and regulatory affairs. She leads the company's efforts to deliver science-based innovation that drives growth and enhances personal health and wellness for people around the world.

Next, we honor Veronique Boscart, Chief Scientific Officer of William Osler Health System, a hospital system serving over 1.3 million people. Boscart is the inaugural CSO, bringing more than three decades of experience as a nurse, educator, researcher, and healthcare leader. Her career has been dedicated to advancing evidence-informed care, with a particular focus on seniors' health, workforce development, and applied health research that drives real-world impact.

Finally, we celebrate Lore Gruenbaum, Chief Scientific Officer of Blood Cancer United, a nonprofit that funds life-saving blood cancer research around the world. Gruenbaum brings 20 years of drug discovery and clinical development experience to her role, working on small molecules, biologics, RNA-directed, and cell therapies in multiple therapeutic areas. She is a strategic and scientific leader with broad experience in drug discovery, translational biomarkers, and clinical development.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Scientific Officers of 2025.

Ling Liu (Eli Lilly and Company), Kacey Ronaldson-Bouchard (Link Biosystems), Caroline Tillett (Kenvue), Catalina Lopez-Correa (Genome Canada), Veronique Boscart (William Osler Health System), Lore Gruenbaum (Blood Cancer United), Karin Rosen (Horizon), Brooke Grindlinger (The New York Academy of Sciences), Xiaokui Zhang (Aspen Neuroscience), Lauren Stevenson (Immunologix Laboratories), Sherly Mosessian (SOFIE), Vanessa Taylor (Terray Therapeutics), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-25-women-chief-scientific-officers-of-2025/

