Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2025. These senior executives are responsible for orchestrating the entire supply process. It's a role that touches every corner of an organization, requiring a blend of operational expertise, strategic vision, and global insight. In a world where supply chain agility and resilience are directly tied to business performance, these leaders stand out for their ability to navigate complexity, lead with innovation, and create long-term value.

Among this year's honorees is Teresa Dickerson, Chief Supply Chain Officer for TE Connectivity, a global industrial technology company. Dickerson leads the long-term strategic planning and near-term business initiatives for procurement and logistics functions. She is responsible for strategy execution and securing the appropriate supplier partnerships.

We also recognize Joni Rittler, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Rittler has worked in healthcare materials management for over 30 years, and throughout her career, she has led many projects to implement new technology and improve supply chain operations.

Lastly, we celebrate Sarah Clarke, Chief Supply Chain and Technology Officer for American Eagle Outfitters. Clarke oversees American Eagle's entire global supply chain, from sourcing through distribution. She is a strategic business leader with extensive experience in supply chain management across several large-scale, multi-brand retail organizations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Supply Chain Officers of 2025.

Marisa Farabaugh (AdventHealth), Teresa Dickerson (TE Connectivity), Meena Medler (Sutter Health), Cindy Headen (Domino's), Allison Corry (Intermountain Healthcare), Annette Danek-Akey (Barnes & Noble), Sylvia Wilks (Lamb Weston), Joni Rittler (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), Maria Brennan (Albemarle), Stephanie Beal (Hasbro), Stacey Wallace (FreshRealm) and Roberta Knab (Entrustment Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-top-25-women-chief-supply-chain-officers-of-2025/

