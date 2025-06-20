Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers for 2025

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers for 2025. As sustainability becomes a central driver of long-term business strategy, the CSO has moved into a pivotal role—responsible for aligning environmental and social goals with financial and operational priorities. Today, women hold more than half of all CSO positions, nearly double the share in 2011, marking a major shift in who is leading this transformation across industries.

These leaders guide their organizations through the complexities of climate action and ethical governance and demonstrate how sustainability can drive financial performance, strengthen stakeholder trust, and enhance public perception.

Among this year's honorees is Monica Nakielski, Director of Sustainability and Energy and Chief Sustainability Officer at UC San Diego Health. Nakielski and her team are responsible for providing vision and leadership in the design and development of the sustainability strategy. Her team works with UC San Diego Health's senior business leaders, vendors and manufacturers, and community partners to align and implement the sustainability strategy and create business, environmental, and societal value.

We also recognize Meridith Wilson, Chief Sustainability Officer for Buckeye Partners, a forward-thinking energy company. With a distinguished career in the energy sector, Wilson leads carbon management and reporting initiatives, aligning with the company's strategic focus on energy transition and sustainability. Her tenure is characterized by her groundbreaking contributions to advancing gender equity and her leadership in pioneering innovative projects in emerging markets.

Finally, we congratulate Katie Distler, Chief Sustainability Officer at Technimark, a global leader in manufacturing. Distler drives the company's worldwide sustainability strategy across the people, planet, and product pillars. She ensures alignment with business objectives and value creation and works to propel the company toward its 2030 sustainability goals. She brings over 25 years of environmental and social impact leadership and has a proven record of transforming organizations through sustainable practices.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers for 2025.

Velislava Ivanova (EY Americas), Pilar Cruz (Cargill), Paulette Frank (Johnson & Johnson), Sophia Mendelsohn (SAP), Maureen Mazurek (BD), Monica Nakielski (UC San Diego Health), Tori Kaplan (Truist), Kira Stoll (University of California, San Francisco), Megan Rock (CHS), Gwen Mizell (Ameren), Jennifer Field (Henry Schein), Kristina Wyatt (Persefoni), Marissa Pagnani McGowan (L'Oréal), Meridith Wilson (Buckeye Partners), Katie Distler (TechnimarBio), Iveth Jalinsky (Harlan Global Manufacturing) and Michele Grieshaber (Infinitum), and many others.

