Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers of 2024. Over the last decade, corporations, nonprofits, and other organizations have increasingly demonstrated their commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility by adding the role of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) to the C-suite. The CSO plays a crucial role in overseeing all aspects of sustainability within an organization, driving initiatives, setting goals, and ensuring that environmental preservation remains a top priority.

Among this year's honorees is Jennifer Silberman, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Dollar Tree Stores. With over 25 years of experience as a senior global executive, Silberman has a proven track record of turning complex challenges into impactful sustainability programs. Her expertise in corporate responsibility and sustainability has been key in driving initiatives that enhance business value and brand reputation across Dollar Tree's expansive operations.

Next, we honor Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces and Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors. In this role, Siemen leads the company's vision of a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, while also driving its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

Finally, we congratulate Paulette Frank, Chief Sustainability Officer at Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare company. Under Frank's leadership, J&J launched ambitious climate goals in September 2020, which will accelerate the company's transition to 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutrality for its operations.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Sustainability Officers of 2024.

Nira Johri (KFC), Jennifer Silberman (Dollar Tree Stores), Paulette Frank (Johnson & Johnson), Caroline Roan (Pfizer), Monica Batchelder (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Maureen Mazurek (BD), Nurit Katz (UCLA), Jess Bissey (AEW), Jennifer Field (Henry Schein), Kristina Wyatt (Persefoni), Margaret Lo (Ball State University), Leslie Hyde (Koppers Inc.), Bridgette Miller (Melissa & Doug, LLC), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/02/the-top-25-women-chief-sustainability-officers-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire