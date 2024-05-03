Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2024. Chief Talent Officers are integral to modern companies and organizations. This executive-level role is in charge of managing talent, recruitment, and retention for all employees. Through strategic development programs, this professional implements training programs and seeks out exceptional employees to fulfill future leadership roles within an organization.

A Chief Talent Officer is crucial for continued success, ensuring every department and team has the right people to thrive. We honor the accomplishments of these women leaders, who have had a hand in shaping some of the most well-known companies and institutions in the world.

This year's honorees feature the Chief Talent Officer of Nike, Treasure Heinle, who leads the HR efforts for this Fortune 500 company and has a hand in shaping teams across the globe.

We also acknowledge the career of Susan Graham-Bryce, the Chief Talent Officer for GE Healthcare. Having spent most of her career serving General Electric in some capacity, Graham-Bryce now leads the recruitment strategy for GE Healthcare, the multinational medical technology arm of GE.

Finally, we honor a leader in the public sector, Melanie Keller, the Chief Talent Officer for the United States Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency responsible for protecting public health. This is a serious job that requires top-notch talent, and Keller is leading the way.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2024.

Chris Klunk (Accenture), Susan Graham-Bryce (GE Healthcare), Kara Oliveto (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Cassandra Yates (Publicis Groupe), Kem Danner (State Street), Janice Aurand (Vertiv), Lynn White (Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings), Raquel Santos (DDB Latina), Tiffany Francis (Publicis Media), Cathy Manginelli (TriNet), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Emily Venizelos (72andSunny), Nikole Fees (One City Schools), Soraya Verjee (Collegiate Academies), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/01/the-top-25-women-chief-talent-officers-of-2024/

