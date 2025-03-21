Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2025. These forward-thinking leaders play a crucial role in shaping the workforce, determining the goals and direction of staffing operations, and driving success through strategic talent management. They oversee talent acquisition, improve hiring practices, and enhance onboarding processes to ensure their organizations attract and retain top talent.

This year, we recognize the talents of Karalyn Smith, Chief Talent Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Smith oversees all aspects of talent across all brands and workforces, leads internal communications, and serves as the Executive Sponsor of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Foundation. She joined the company in 2019, bringing over two decades of retail and business transformation experience.

We also acknowledge Lisa Dujat, Chief Talent Officer of IPG Health, a global collective of leading healthcare marketing agencies. Dujat leads an integrated talent team, overseeing all aspects of the talent functions including acquisition, strategy and development, employee relations and wellbeing, and total rewards for the network's 45-plus agency portfolio and over 6,500 people across six continents.

Finally, we honor Laurie Fry, Chief Talent Officer of Epsilon, a global data, technology, and services company that powers the marketing and advertising ecosystem. Fry is a versatile, results-oriented human resources executive with over 25 years of experience supporting highly matrixed, global organizations. She excels at guiding organizations through rapid growth and transformation by providing organizational insight and scalable HR solutions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Chief Talent Officers of 2025.

Lorraine Stomski (Walmart), Kem Danner (State Street), Karalyn Smith (Williams-Sonoma, Inc), Lisa Dujat (IPG Health), Laurie Fry (Epsilon), Cici Ebersole (Ducks Unlimited), Dianne Morrison-Beedy (The Ohio State University), Catherine Manginelli (TriNet), Michele Prota (Anomaly), Emily Venizelos (72andSunny), Nikole Fees (One City Schools), Soraya Verjee (Collegiate Academies), Melissa Nelson (Levenfeld Pearlstein), Carrie Marcantuono (ITC Federal), and may others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-top-25-women-chief-talent-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 34,000 individuals and businesses.

