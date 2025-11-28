Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Editors in Chief for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Editors in Chief for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Editors in Chief for 2025. Editors in chief play one of the most pivotal roles in modern media. As the ultimate decision-makers for what appears on the page or on screen, they guide the editorial vision, shape content strategy, and uphold the standards of accuracy, fairness, and creativity that define trusted journalism. These leaders oversee teams of writers, editors, designers, and photographers while balancing editorial integrity with business goals and reader engagement.

This year, we recognize Emily Wood, Editor in Chief of The Keyword at Google. Wood has worked for Google for nearly two decades and leads a team of writers, editors, and creatives responsible for publishing more than 800 articles each year on the company's news site. She helps shape narratives and editorial strategy in partnership with PR, marketing, and leadership, and oversees the ongoing development of The Keyword platform.

We also honor Susan Segrest, Global Editor in Chief of Johnson & Johnson. Segrest leads digital content strategy and creation for Johnson & Johnson's award-winning corporate website, JNJ.com. She oversees a team of content strategists and other specialists in producing external storytelling that highlights the company's work in innovative medicine and medtech.

Finally, we recognize Suzanne D'Amato, Editor in Chief for Corporate Affairs and Communications at American Express. D'Amato is a strategic communications leader with a strong record of building brands within creative organizations. A former journalist with previous experience at The New York Times and PepsiCo, she understands how to craft meaningful stories and has applied those skills across media, CPG, and e-commerce companies.

Veronica Toney (Amazon), Susan Segrest (Johnson & Johnson), Emily Wood (Google), Jennifer McKeogh (General Motors), Jamie Menaker (Blue Shield of California News Center), Suzanne D'Amato (American Express), Raka Majumdar (American Red Cross), Sara Royster (Visa), Anne Urda (Law360), Cheryl Scott (Informa), Lisa Schmeiser (Informa Tech), and many others.

