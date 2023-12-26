Women We Admire Announces Top 25 Women Leaders of Scarsdale for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders of Scarsdale for 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders of Scarsdale for 2023. From its top-ranked public school system to its vibrant cultural scene to its community engagement, there are endless things to admire about the suburban oasis in Westchester County, just miles outside of Manhattan.

This vibrant and sought-after community is home to over 18,000 individuals. It also employs more than 7,600 people, with finance and insurance professionals, scientific and technical services, and health care and social assistance being its three most prominent industries.

Another standout from the New York metropolitan area community is the female leaders that call it home. Among this year's awardees, we have Kathleen Tanner, an award-winning leader and managing director at Accenture who helps her Fortune 500 clients achieve everything from disruptive innovation to market growth to substantial cost savings.

Awardee Katherine Stowe, the head of compliance and conduct risk at Morgan Stanley, who, having been with the company since 2005, has developed a proven track record as a trusted counsel, business partner, and executive. Also awarded is Chelsea Hogan, the Chief Human Resources Officer at Triton International, which, during her tenure, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work, a nod to Hogan's positive impact on the company.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Leaders of Scarsdale for 2023.

Annette Goodfriend (IBM Global Business Services), Shubhra Srivastava (CBRE), Marguerita Courtney (MUFG in the Americas), Katherine Stowe (Morgan Stanley), Katherine Zhang (State Street), Susan Gaines (Nomura), June Scarlett (White Plains Hospital), Ashmita Gupta (Linedata), Chandni Sachdeva (Bayview Asset Management), Chelsea Hogan (Triton International), Marianne Russell (Mary Ann Liebert), Kathleen Tanner (Accenture), Adefolake Eke (Citi), Dalia Lenskis (Northwell Health), Christina Park (Skydio), and many others.

