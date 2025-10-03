Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Chief Creative Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Chief Creative Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Chief Creative Officers of 2025. Chief Creative Officers play a central role in how organizations present themselves to the world, steering brand identity and long-term strategy. Their work touches nearly every audience interaction, whether it's a national media campaign, a product launch, or the design of a digital platform. Leading teams of writers, designers, and strategists, they carry ideas from concept to execution and ensure the creative vision supports broader business goals. This year's honorees reflect the wide scope of creative leadership today.

Among this year's honorees is Tuesday Poliak, Chief Creative Officer at the RP3 Agency, an independent full-service creative agency. A creative leader in both the U.S. and Europe, Poliak has a proven track record of leading teams and developing high-profile, award-winning campaigns that garner brand loyalty and results. She has over two decades of experience spearheading memorable creative for some of the world's most respected brands, including Verizon Wireless, Pfizer, Apple, GSK, Staples, Snapple, Ikea, Droid, Domino's Pizza, and Mitsubishi Motors.

We also recognize Rosie Bardales, Chief Creative Officer of VML, a global creative and technology services agency. Bardales brings international experience from leading roles in advertising, digital, and design, where she has worked with some of the world's most recognized brands. At VML, she oversees major accounts including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Unilever, Kyndryl, and FCAS, while also mentoring young creative talent and guiding teams to deliver impactful work.

Finally, we celebrate Price Latimer, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Alkemis Paint, a North American brand of all-natural mineral paint focused on wellness and sustainability. Latimer is an interdisciplinary artist, designer, and curator for private residences, collections, public spaces, and commercial projects. With over 25 years of experience, she works with a broad range of clients and collaborators on creative direction, fine art, interiors, branding, hospitality, and entrepreneurial endeavors, while consulting on all things art and design related.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Chief Creative Officers of 2025.

Lora Lukin (Publicis Groupe), Rosie Bardales (VML), Cathy Dean (Levi Strauss & Co.), Renata Maia (Ogilvy), Katie Becker (Arc'Teryx Equipment), Camille Imbert (Kettle), Dariia Boichuk (Quality Geek), Nile Tuzun (Studio Nilebrand), Tuesday Poliak (RP3 Agency), Sarah Jayne Kinney (Unbound), Marge Lo (Symbiome), Price Latimer (Alkemis Paint), Jennifer Putnam (Allen & Gerritsen), Jenny Dennis (Trio Solutions), Corinne Pipitone (CMM), Caroline Dettman (The Female Quotient), Lizz Torgovnick (Sequence Events), Yvonne Cheng (Article Group), Aruna Mall (Teal Media), Evita Kunke (Honeydew Sleep), Mary Coleman (Locksmith Animation), Melissa LaCognata (Lucky 21 Partners), April LaCoste (TXi Studios), Nicole Cocco (TruLata) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-top-50-chief-creative-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire