Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Chief Legal Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Chief Legal Officers of 2024. The Chief Legal Officer (CLO) has an extremely important role on the executive leadership team. The CLO leads the legal department at companies, organizations, educational institutions, government departments, and law firms. The main goal of this role is to minimize legal risk for the entity they serve and to provide management and guidance to the team of in-house attorneys.

Before being appointed to a CLO role, executives must have a law degree and extensive experience as a practicing lawyer. The Chief Legal Officers we honor as leaders in their field serve some of the most well-known companies and organizations on the planet.

Our honorees include Vanessa Benavides, the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Kaiser Permanente, one of America's leading integrated healthcare providers, serving more than 12 million members. Benavides is also the general counsel for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals and manages the legal, compliance, and regulatory functions.

Next, we acknowledge the accomplishments of Elizabeth Forminard, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Johnson & Johnson, a pioneer in healthcare innovation. With deep global experience, Forminard has built and led international teams, driving innovation and enabling positive patient outcomes.

Finally, we recognize a leader in the tech sector, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta, the technology company that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and more. Newstead brings over three decades of experience to this role, including serving as general counsel of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Chief Legal Officers of 2024.

Vanessa Benavides (Kaiser Permanente), Elizabeth Forminard (Johnson & Johnson), Dianne Ralston (SLB), Jennifer Newstead (Meta), Kate Ward (KFC US), Cristina Gonzalez (Staples), Janet Norton (Baptist Health System KY & IN), Laura MacNeel (Aya Healthcare), Christy O'Connor (ibex), Katrina Lindsey (Casey's), Kathleen Peacock (Morningstar), Angela Hilt (The Clorox Company), Mary Hilliard (Children's National Health System), Lynn McCreary (Sportradar), Ranmali Bopitiya (Oscar Health), Karen Litsinger (NorthStar Anesthesia), Shannon Kuhl (Premier Bank), Christine Bellon (Beam Therapeutics), Margaret Hing (La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology), Monica Walaan (Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority), Lauren Tisdale (X-Caliber), Sara Lewis (Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners), Gail Makode (Omega Healthcare Investors), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/09/the-top-50-chief-legal-officers-of-2024/

