Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is excited to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is excited to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2024. The role of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) is pivotal in today's dynamic business landscape, with these exceptional leaders steering the financial operations of companies, institutions, and organizations. Responsible for overseeing financial reporting and ensuring compliance, CAOs bring expertise in forecasting, auditing, risk management, strategic planning, and acquisitions. Beyond their technical skills, these financial leaders are adaptive, collaborative problem solvers who lead their teams with vision and integrity.

Among this year's honorees is Leah Jenkins, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of RE/MAX, a leading brand in real estate. With over eight years of service at RE/MAX, Jenkins has held multiple high-level roles, deepening her industry expertise and strengthening her ability to manage complex financial operations.

We also honor Giovanna Cipriano, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Foot Locker. As CAO, Cipriano manages the global financial and tax operations of the company, with more than 50,000 employees and a total revenue of $7.5 billion in fiscal year 2020.

Lastly, we recognize Robin Blackmon, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Aflac, the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States. A forward-thinking and metrics-focused corporate finance executive, Blackmon has over 20 years of experience supporting the financial success of companies.

Bonnie Van Etten (Stellantis), Mona Nag (Deutsche Bank), Suzie Thuerk (The Wendy's Company), Laurie Sayed (Cushman & Wakefield), Christy Novak (NOV), Giovanna Cipriano (Foot Locker), Alison Nudd (Cooper Standard), Robin Blackmon (Aflac), Jennifer Zoldos (Bridgestone Americas), Colleen O'Sullivan (Zebra Technologies), Teresa Smith (Vox Media, LLC), Camila Sousa (Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Staci Woolsey (Granite Construction), Sally Shanks (WillScot), Julie Bishop (McAfee), Zeesuon Park (Ellucian), Olesya Anisimova (Natera), Courtney Brauss (Innovative Renal Care), Melissa Mick (Covetrus), Charleen Phillips (Duly Health and Care), Angelina Hendraka (Redis), Jeanette Oliver (Silverstein Properties), Stephanie Everett (Chart Industries, Inc.), Themi Rush (Mobile Generation, LLC), and many others.

