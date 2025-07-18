Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2025. As senior finance executives, chief accounting officers are responsible for the accuracy and integrity of a company's financial reporting. Their work spans regulatory compliance, internal controls, tax policy, and forecasting—functions critical to both day-to-day operations and long-term planning. This year's honorees lead with precision and discipline, overseeing complex financial systems while helping their organizations stay accountable, transparent, and prepared for what's ahead.

Among this year's honorees is Gail Miller, an industry veteran with 25 years of experience and Chief Accounting Officer of Toast. Miller is skilled in global accounting, SEC and regulatory reporting, technical accounting, financial system implementations, restructurings, and acquisition integration. She excels at leading teams in a hyper-growth environment, transforming processes through automation, and is a proven strategic partner with key stakeholders.

We also honor Robin Blackmon, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Aflac. As a forward-thinking and metrics-focused corporate finance executive, Blackmon excels at providing detailed, high-quality financial information to drive strategic decision-making at the board level. With over 20 years of combined experience in finance, accounting, and human resources, she has developed a broad spectrum of skills that support a company's financial success.

Finally, we celebrate the career of Jennifer McCalman, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of The Hershey Company. McCalman is a seasoned CPA with over 20 years of extensive experience in accounting and finance, particularly in high-stakes corporate environments. With a strong foundation in GAAP and SEC reporting, she is recognized for her ability to drive efficiency and improve financial insights through innovative solutions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Accounting Officers of 2025.

Suzie Thuerk (The Wendy's Company), Tama Bistrian (Taylor Farms), Jennifer McCalman (The Hershey Company), Kyle Netzly (Groupon), Amy Rawlings (Roblox), Christine Kline (Universal Technical Institute), Sarah Haines (Paycor), Julie Bishop (McAfee), Victoria Baltrus (Oscar Health), Rebecca Orcutt (Modivcare), Cherie Buntyn (SurveyMonkey), Rhonda Hamilton (Agape Care Group), Egle Young (PODS), Courtney Brauss (Innovative Renal Care), Gail Miller (Toast), Carole Chichester (Eco-Bat), Angelina Hendraka (Redis), Kelly Beatty (Evolution Petroleum Corporation), Evelyn Cone (Crescent Communities), Lynne Ann Chase (WinnCompanies), Colleen Martin-Garcia (CareDx), Tamara Schulz (Circle) and Denise Orsborn (Fullsteam), and many others.

To view the full list, visit: https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-chief-accounting-officers-of-2025/

