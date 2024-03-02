Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2024.

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2024.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2024. Most people have at least heard of the top C-suite roles, like CEO, CFO, and even CHRO, but there's another role that's just as important as these well-known titles, and that's the CAO – the Chief Administration Officer. The CAO oversees all the administrative functions in a business. These functions depend on a company's size, structure, and industry, but most CAOs are tasked with making sure the business operations are efficient. Plus, they support the overall strategic objectives and long-term growth.

With all this on the line, organizations need to choose Chief Administrative Officers with the proven experience and skills to do the job well, a perfect description of this year's honorees.

First, we'd like to acknowledge Daralyn Aburdene, the CAO of UCLA Health, one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world. With over 15 years of experience, Aburdene focuses on operational efficiency, intricate financial planning, and leveraging data analytics for UCLA.

Next, we highlight the accomplished career of Melissa Hardaway, the Global Chief Administrative Officer for KPMG, a global organization of professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. Hardaway started at KPMG as a tax specialist, and thanks to her hard work and loyalty, she was promoted all the way to the C-suite.

Finally, we recognize the CAO of one of the most recognized brands in the world, 7-Eleven. Ladan Haghi started as a franchisee and worked her way up to Chief Administrative Officer for the premier name in the US convenience-retailing industry.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2024.

Daralyn Aburdene (UCLA Health), Melissa Hardaway (KPMG), Ozzie Martinez (Kaiser Permanente), Roshanak Didehban (Mayo Clinic), Monica Murray (New York City Transit), Stephanie Rodgers (PNC Bank), Mindy Drummond (FlightSafety International), Karla Killian (BNY Mellon), Leslie Stump (The Ohio State University), Lisa Doshi (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Barbara Bencomo (City of Las Cruces), Johnni Beckel (OhioHealth), Francie Emlen (Brown University), Kristina Raffaniello (FocalPoint), Laura Tomlin (The E.W. Scripps Company), Tiffany Casey (Memphis Area Transit Authority), Toni Fisher (TekSynap), Rachael Howe (Market Express), Lauren Nunnally (Swinerton Builders), Molly Thiel (Cielo Talent), Penelope Kokkinides (InnovaCare Health), Lisa Marchitelli (American Friends of Magen David Adom), and many others.

