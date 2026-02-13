Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2026. Chief Administrative Officers manage the operating core of an organization—overseeing daily operations while helping guide long-term direction. Working closely with the CEO and the executive leadership team, they take on responsibilities that range from internal policies and budgets to human resources, compliance, and cross-department coordination. In practice, the role sits where policy, people, compliance, and resources meet.

Among this year's honorees is Trudi Trysla, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel for Fairview Health Services, an industry-leading, award-winning, nonprofit offering a full network of healthcare services. Trysla has more than 20 years of legal experience in healthcare. At Fairview, she oversees the legal and risk management functions, develops the overall legal strategy, and leads the organization's legal and ethical adherence to federal and state law and healthcare public policy.

We also congratulate Whitney Kellett, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater, and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states. Kellett is a veteran business executive who specializes in strategic planning, leadership, execution, and fiscal management. At Essential Utilities, she is responsible for customer operations, customer assistance programs, supply chain, purchasing, inventory, accounts payable, fleet, real estate, facilities, and physical security services at essential utilities.

Lastly, we're pleased to recognize Anita Mesi, Chief Administrative Officer for the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine. Mesi provides executive leadership and oversight of the department's administrative, financial, and operational functions. She collaborates closely with the chair, faculty, and institutional leadership to advance the department's mission in clinical care, research, and education. She is also instrumental in strategic planning and resource allocation, ensuring the department's long-term sustainability and growth.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Administrative Officers of 2026.

Priyanka Debnath (University of Toronto), Lisa Doshi (Johns Hopkins Medicine), Catherine Szpindor (US House of Representatives), Anita Mesi (Weill Cornell Medicine), Trudi Trysla (Fairview Health Services), Alicia Beymer (PeaceHealth), Karen Niessink (State Street Investment Management), Maryam Saeri (UChicago Medicine), Diana Sorfleet (CSX), Kristina Raffaniello (Focal Point Business Coaching), Denita Clara Bearden (The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District), Olivia Stennett (Cipher Mining), Ami Patel (Partner & Owner, Elite RF), Kripa Shetty (Skience), Lauren Jackson (Peel Regional Police), Whitney Kellett (Essential Utilities), Julie Jackson (GI Associates), Deniqua LaCour Hill (First Rate), Lisa Marchitelli (American Friends of Magen David Adom), Jennifer McGeehan (US Bank), Mariana Barrera (Empire Farm Labor Contractor), Angela Kidd (Fun Town RV) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-top-50-women-chief-administrative-officers-of-2026/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 110,000 individuals and businesses.

