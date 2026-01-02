Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Clinical Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Clinical Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Clinical Officers of 2025. Chief Clinical Officers hold some of the most senior roles in healthcare organizations, guiding how care is delivered while balancing quality, safety, and operational demands. These leaders bring deep clinical backgrounds alongside management experience, overseeing clinical teams, setting standards of practice, and supporting consistent, patient-centered care across complex systems. Their work includes supervising clinical and administrative leadership, shaping workforce development, and guiding organizations through change while protecting the quality and safety of patient care.

Among this year's honorees is Monica Berner, Chief Clinical Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Berner is a board-certified family physician who is passionate about improving access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for all Americans. She is responsible for clinical policy and operations that improve access and support efficient delivery of high-quality, affordable medical care. This includes oversight of provider networks, care management, value-based care, accreditation, and quality improvement initiatives.

We also honor Crystal Jack, Chief Clinical Services Officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. In her role, Jack has financial and operational oversight of anesthesiology, critical care medicine, pain management (inpatient and ambulatory), and palliative care, as well as diagnostic and clinical services including radiology, interventional radiology, laboratory medicine, anatomic pathology, pharmacy, respiratory services, and emergency department administration. Her responsibilities also include supply chain, construction planning and design, leased facilities, real estate, and the Center for Personalized Medicine.

Finally, we acknowledge Kathryn Boger, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of InStride Health. She co-developed the McLean Anxiety Mastery Program at McLean Hospital, a nationally recognized program known for its empirically supported intensive treatment for anxiety and OCD, and in 2021, she co-founded InStride Health with the mission of expanding access to insurance-backed, evidence-based care for children, adolescents, and young adults with anxiety and OCD.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Clinical Officers of 2025.

Stephanie Duggan (SSM Health), Susan Sender (BrightSpring Health Services), Monica Berner (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Montana New Mexico Oklahoma & Texas), Jennifer Johnson (CommuniCare Health Services), Hope Zachman (State of Alaska), Krista Boe (Acorn Health), Karen Johnson (UHS), Crystal Jack (Children's Hospital Los Angeles), Kathleen Kern (OhioGuidestone), Darla Perdue (Vibra Healthcare), Jana Sarno (Hopebridge), Natallia Futrell (Lifespace Communities), Mandy Cogswell (St. Croix Hospice), Jessica Dudley (Press Ganey), Tiffanie Moore (BlueSprig), Jenna Glover (Headspace), Jennifer Zarcone (May Institute), Lisa Lind (Deer Oaks), Kathryn Boger (InStride Health), Anna Green (Thrive), Mariah Corneille (Recover), Rogena Johnson (Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System), MaryJo Vetter (Parker Health Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-top-50-women-chief-clinical-officers-of-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire