Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2024. Today's business climate is increasingly reliant on advanced technology and innovation, requiring C-suite executives to stay ahead of the curve to ensure their teams, companies, and organizations continue to thrive. Chief Commercial Officers play a pivotal role in driving growth, expanding markets, and shaping strategic direction, making them indispensable leaders in navigating this evolving landscape.

First, we honor Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences. Mercier is responsible for the global commercialization of all the company's medicines. Under her leadership, Gilead works to ensure that patients around the world have access to the company's transformational medicines.

We also congratulate Laura Shannon, Chief Commercial Officer of IQVIA. With over 29 years of experience in the biopharma industry and 17 years at IQVIA, Shannon has held various leadership positions, playing a key role in the company's growth and success.

Lastly, we recognize the career of Kathryn Kaminsky, US Chief Commercial Officer at PwC. A 31-year veteran of the firm, Kaminsky leads PwC's go-to-market strategies across the US and Mexico, focusing on driving growth and delivering distinguished client service.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2024.

Dounia Senawi (Deloitte), Vanessa Nikaitow (Banking Americas HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.), Kim Hartwell (Corning), Sarah Salati (National Grid), Liz Cope (Confidential), Johanna Mercier (Gilead Sciences), Renae Leary (Element Materials Technology), Cindy Reiss-Clark (West Pharmaceutical Services), Sue Quense (AVEVA), Denise Costello (SGK), Linda Smith (Sirva), Ying McPherson (Unifi), Kathy Thomson (Kimball Electronics), Maria Pardee (TELUS International), Liz Peterson (Clean Earth), Jennie Laar (E.L.F. BEAUTY), Suzanne McDonnell (BARK), Janet Bava (Windstar Cruises), Marcia Macphearson (Imagine Pediatrics), Cathy Gollwitzer (Golding Farms Foods), Mary Trout (Candela Medical), Tracie Oliver (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Deborah Surrette (Veho), Irene McGuinness (VitalSource), and many others.

