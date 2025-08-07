Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2025. Chief Commercial Officers play a critical role in shaping business success, leading cross-functional teams that span sales, marketing, brand development, and strategic planning. These leaders blend creativity with data-driven insight, using their deep understanding of the market to drive growth, improve profitability, and position their organizations for long-term success.

The women recognized this year exemplify excellence across industries, including Mimi Swain, Chief Commercial Officer for Ring and Blink at Amazon, two leading brands revolutionizing smart home security. A powerhouse of transformative growth, Swain brought her forward-looking thinking and creative strategy to Ring in 2015, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. Under her leadership, she built the Ring go-to-market organization, aligning cross-functional teams across global sales, marketing, and e-commerce, and establishing Ring, initially known for its iconic doorbell, as the premier home security company now offering more than 50 devices across five categories, including smart cameras, alarms, and lighting.

An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, we honor Martha Salinas, the Chief Commercial Officer at TreviPay. Salinas has held key leadership roles in sales, operations, project management, and commercial strategy, driving significant global expansion and revenue growth. She has held P&L responsibility since 2001. Salinas has led TreviPay's entry into new industries and markets, including retail and international regions like Europe, Australia, and Mexico. She was part of the executive team that guided TreviPay through two major corporate transitions: the 2012 acquisition by a Fortune 100 company and the 2020 carve-out to private equity ownership.

Also awarded is Kathryn Kaminsky, the US Chief Commercial Officer at PwC. Kaminsky leads PwC's commercial side of the business across all lines of service to deliver the full value of the firm to its clients. This includes overseeing go-to-market strategies in the US and Mexico, with a focus on growing the firm and delivering distinguished client service. She is a 31-year PwC veteran whose greatest passion is serving clients, and she is a trusted advisor with extensive experience in business transformation, complex accounting, regulatory and strategic business matters, and tech-led innovation.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Commercial Officers of 2025.

Kathryn Kaminsky (PwC), Nadia Collette (L'Oréal), Elizabeth Ubell (Sysco), Kim Hartwell (Corning), Sarah Salati (National Grid), Johanna Mercier (Gilead Sciences), Mimi Swain (Amazon), Priscilla Luna (Staples Canada), Faith Garbolino (JCDecaux), Brenda MacDonald (Ontario Power Generation), Betty Wageman (Ingenovis Health), Liz Selvig (Wellth), Martha Salinas (TreviPay), Liz Peterson (Clean Earth), Stephanie Kennedy-Harris (PSL Group), Julie Rhodovi (Tissue Health Plus), Jannine Zucker (Deloitte), Cathy Gollwitzer (Golding Farms Foods), Marcia Macphearson (Imagine Pediatrics), Rita Hudetz (Oishii), Ronda Lewis (BizzyCar), Ornella Indonie (Google) and Morgan Richardson (Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry), and many others.

