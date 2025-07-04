Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2025. These distinguished leaders serve at the intersection of business strategy, legal oversight, and corporate ethics. As organizations face increasing regulatory scrutiny and evolving global standards, the role of the chief compliance officer has become more critical than ever. From overseeing risk evaluations and refining internal policies to developing training initiatives and ensuring corporate integrity, these women demonstrate a deep commitment to organizational accountability.

This year, we congratulate Jennifer Curran, Senior Vice President of Planning and Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the electric grid operator for the central United States. Curran has spent the last 20 years focused on delivering reliability and economic value to customers through wholesale electricity markets, operations, and infrastructure planning. She now oversees a broad array of functions, including MISO's transmission and resource planning efforts, market operations, and system operations, as well as the company's work to comply with state and federal electricity standards.

We also recognize Kate Godfrey, a Senior Vice President and the Chief Compliance Officer of KARL STORZ, an international leader in endoscopic, imaging, and integrated operating room solutions. Godfrey is a C-level biotech compliance and legal executive with almost 20 years of operational experience advising life sciences companies in high-growth transformations. She designed and oversaw the implementation and operation of a robust company-wide corporate compliance program for KARL STORZ to prevent and detect noncompliance with laws and regulations, unethical behavior, and/or criminal conduct.

Lastly, we honor Carolina Ceballos, Head of AML Compliance for the Americas and EMEA for Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitization, and financial technology provider. As a leading figure in global compliance, Ceballos is dedicated to developing secure platforms that support business growth while combating financial crimes and protecting users online. She leads strategic compliance initiatives across its global brands, including Alipay, Antom, and WorldFirst, championing the organization's commitment to integrity and financial inclusion.

Heba Hamouda (Apple), Joanne Horibe (Magna International), Jacqueline Thomas (Toyota North America), Donna Abbondandolo (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Jelahn Stewart (Leidos), Kerry Brady (Community Options, Inc.), Lane Hornfeck (Omega Healthcare Management Services), Lindsay Edgar (WACKER), Carolina Ceballos (Ant International), Krystal Murer (OU Health), Tamika Oliver (NerdWallet), Pierrette Bradshaw (MidCap Financial), Jodi Faustlin (RJFaustlin, LLC), Yasamin Hafid (Blue Shield of California), Erin Preston (Wedbush Securities), Karen Mathura (Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD), Beth Colling (CDM Smith), Royce Warrick (Solenis), Kate Godfrey (KARL STORZ), Tanya Jaeger de Foras (Ingredion), Jennifer Curran (Midcontinent Independent System Operator), Andrea Lafleche (Tradeview Markets), Jane Kim (Levine Leichtman Capital) and Adriana Dulic (Epoch Payment Solutions), and many others.

