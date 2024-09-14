Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2024. As the architects of strategic development, Chief Development Officers play a pivotal role in securing essential funding, expanding opportunities, and fostering meaningful partnerships. Their leadership is crucial to achieving both short- and long-term goals, making them the driving force behind their organizations' continued success. This year's awardees are at the forefront of driving innovation and development across various industries, including healthcare, hospitality, education, and nonprofits.

Among these leaders is Sherri Bishop, Chief Development Officer for University Hospitals. Raising more than $1.5 billion, Bishop oversees a team of 85 and the long-term strategic plan for significant growth of philanthropic revenue and all fundraising activities for the UH system.

We also recognize Megan Muske, Chief Development Officer of Second Harvest Heartland, a leading hunger relief organization. During her first year with Second Harvest Heartland, Muske led the organization to its most successful fundraising year in its 40-year history.

Finally, we honor Api Appulingam, Chief Development Officer of Philadelphia International Airport, where she oversees a multi-billion dollar program tasked with making critical improvements and developing new infrastructure at both Philadelphia International Airport and the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2024.

Tabassum Zalotrawala (McDonald's), Courtney Jofuku (American Red Cross), Laura Nettleton (The University of Texas at Austin), Julienne Smith (IHG Hotels & Resorts), Jennifer Svihus (PeaceHealth), Jaha Williams (University of Houston), Tamara Tranter (USA Hockey), Alisa Smallwood (Holy Cross Health), Jessica Edwards (NAMI), Deborah Barge (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America), Yvette McClymont (Genesys Works), Ruth Dailey (Muscular Dystrophy Association), Margaret Carrera (The Halal Guys), Renee Davis (Asphalt Green), Bea Perdue (St. Vincent de Paul Society), Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow (Sangamo Therapeutics), Charlene Carter (Carver Hotel Group), Jennifer Williams (USA Basketball), Nancy Green (World Hope International), Amy Borntrager (Columbus School for Girls), Cindy Galindo (PBS SoCal), Taylor Justice (Beverly Farm Foundation), Qiana Cressman (Centering Healthcare Institute), Ragan Rhyne (ProPublica), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/12/the-top-50-women-chief-development-officers-of-2024/

