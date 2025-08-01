Women We Admire Announces Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2025. As senior executives, Chief Development Officers bring deep experience in strategic planning, donor and partner engagement, marketing, and organizational development. Many have more than a decade of expertise and are known for their ability to build strong, lasting relationships that fuel long-term success. Whether securing major gifts, guiding capital campaigns, or leading cross-sector partnerships, these women combine financial acumen with mission-driven leadership.

With over 15 years in nonprofit fundraising, we honor Yvette McClymont, Chief Development Officer of Genesys Works, a national organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underserved high school students through professional training and mentorship. McClymont possesses a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. She is a distinguished leader in the nonprofit sector, and under her leadership, Genesys Works is set to expand into seven additional cities by 2028, a testament to her strategic vision and expertise in nonprofit growth.

We also honor Jen Vitas, who has been with Northwestern Mutual for over 13 years, holding a variety of roles across both corporate and field leadership. As Chief Development Officer, district director, and financial advisor in the West Hartford, Connecticut office, Vitas brings strategic leadership and a clear focus on supporting women in achieving financial independence.

Finally, we congratulate Christine Walshe, Chief Development Officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Walshe is leading the organization's first comprehensive fundraising campaign to raise $500 million for Team USA athletes in preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The campaign's impact areas include sport performance and innovation, health and wellness, and athlete career and earnings. She and her team are on track to meet and potentially exceed this historic milestone.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2025.

Jen Vitas (Northwestern Mutual), Michele Cesca (University of Southern California), Sherri Bishop (University Hospitals), Laura Nettleton (The University of Texas at Austin), Jennifer Svihus (PeaceHealth), Mary Stata (Mercy Corps), Sharilyn Mason (Earls Kitchen + Bar), Deborah Barge (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America), Yvette McClymont (Genesys Works), Rebecca Mantey (Dress for Success Worldwide), Christine Walshe (United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee), Bea Perdue (St. Vincent de Paul Georgia), Diana Bulman (Aspen Valley Hospital), Charlene Carter (Carver Hotel Group), MaryEllis Petrosian (YMCA of Greenville), Andrea Smith (Latin American Association), Amy Borntrager (Columbus School for Girls), Erin Barton (JA Canada), Maayan Dauber (PEN America), Taylor Justice (Beverly Farm Foundation), Beverly Catchpole (Connecticut Foodshare), Cathy Galarneau (Tierra del Sol), Nicole Morgan (Invest in Others Charitable Foundation), Jennifer Bell (Hope Chicago) and Mary Cody (Cornell Scott), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/07/the-top-50-women-chief-development-officers-of-2025/

